Featuring AirTV, Cardlay, Sarcos Robotics and Uru

On the latest BizWireTV Accelerator Report, AirTV, a brand dedicated to meeting the growing consumer demand for over-the-air (OTA) products and services, began offering AirTV Player, a new 4K Android TV-based streaming device, and AirTV Pro Install, a service that offers expertise, installation and setup of OTA antennas.

Also featured in the episode is this week's startup standout, Uru, a company that creates computer vision-powered, content-aware advertisements for digital video and emerging mediums such as virtual and augmented reality, has secured $800,000 in pre-seed funding.

Now available on BizWireTV's new home on Tempo, the show serves as a preview of upcoming IPOs, scheduled earnings announcements, recent funding announcements, and trends to watch in the upcoming week.

This week's episode features:

AirTV Player, a new 4K Android TV-based streaming device, launches at CES 2017

On the VC Watch:

Sarcos Robotics announces second closing of $15.625M in Series A financing

Cardlay raises $4M to usher traditional banks into the digital age

This week's startup standout:

Uru looks to create computer vision-powered, content-aware advertisements for video, AR and VR

BizWireTV and BizWireTV Accelerator Report are hosted by Erin Ade. Tune in to watch Erin's reports for BizWireTV each Sunday and Friday on BizWireTV's new home on Tempo.

The weekly schedule for BizWireTV episodes:

BizWireTV: Friday at 6:00 am ET

BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Sunday at 3:00 pm ET

