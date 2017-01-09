Global Selfie Stick Market, 2020: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.05% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Selfie Stick Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global selfie stick market to grow at a CAGR of 26.05% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Selfie Stick Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is advances in selfie stick technology. The growing awareness and popularity of selfie sticks since their availability in 2013 have propelled manufacturers to add more and more features to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The earliest selfie sticks were just rods capable of holding phones, and the person had to manually click the camera button on the phone to take a picture.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is declining prices of selfie sticks. The prices of selfie stick have gone down drastically since their launch in 2013. In 2013, selfie sticks were available at $30, depending on their functionality, warranty, the material used, and connectivity options. In 2016, the price reduced to $5 in the US and around $3 in the South Asian countries due to high proliferation of Chinese manufacturers in the global selfie stick market.



The huge rise in the number of manufacturers helped reduce the price of selfie sticks and also impacted the quality and shelf life of these devices adversely. However, the low shelf life of selfie sticks is not a huge concern for the end-users as the quality of the picture depends on the quality of the camera and not the stick.



Key vendors



Anker

Fotopro

KobraTech

Kootek

Looq Robotics

Momax

Mpow

Satechi

Selfie on A Stick

Selfie Stick Gear

Xiaomi



