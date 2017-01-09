China Heat Meter Industry Report 2016-2020: 9 Foreign and 23 Chinese Heat Meter Manufacturers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Currently, there are more than 300 heat meter producers in China, of which more than 25 ones can produce over 200,000 heat meters annually. WeihaiPloumeter, Jiangsu Metter Smart Meter, Beijing Tian Ruixiang Equipment, Tianjin GuangDaWeiYe Measuring Instrument Technology, etc. sell more than 300,000 heat meters each year.



By product, China-made products dominate the current market with the share of 80%. With the growth in installation and application of heat meters in China, the long-term reliable operation of heat meters has drawn the attention and concern of users. In order to ensure the long service life of heat meters, durability tests are inevitable in accordance with relevant provisions.



The EN1434-2007 standard (2400-hour durability tests) has been implemented in Europe since 2007, while the current standard in China only requires 300-hour durability tests. Therefore, Heat Meter Working Committee of China Metrology Association has conducted two durability tests of 2400 +300 hours from 2013, with the pass rate of nearly 90%, which provides a reliable evidence for the promotion and application of heat meters made in China.



The report highlights the following:



- Policies, industrial characteristics, development pattern, development history of China heat meter industry;

- Status quo of domestic and foreign heating and heat metering;

- China's heat meter market size (installation area, installed capacity, sales volume), competition patterns of enterprises and products, durability tests;

- Operation, heat meter business and so forth of 9 foreign and 23 Chinese heat meter manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Heat Meter Industry



2. Development Environment for Heat Meter Industry



3. Operation of Heat Meter Market



4. Major Global Heat Meter Producers



5. Major Chinese Heat Meter Producers



6. Summary and Forecast



Companies Mentioned



Beijing Tian Ruixiang Equipment Co.,Ltd.

Boda Instrument Group Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Wecan Precision Instruments Co., Ltd.

Danfoss

Danfoss ( Shanghai ) Automatic Controls Ltd.

) Automatic Controls Ltd. Danfoss ( Tianjin ) Limited

) Limited Diehl Metering (Former Hydrometer)

Diehl Metering ( Jinan ) Co., Ltd. (former Hydrometer ( Shandong ) Metering Co., Ltd)

) Co., Ltd. (former Hydrometer ( ) Metering Co., Ltd) Engelmann

Hangzhou Fuyang Instrument General Factory

Hebei Xiangyuan Instrument Technology Co., Ltd

Hefei Runa Energy-saving Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Ista

Ista Measurement Technology Services ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Itron

Jiangsu Metter Smart Meter Co., Ltd.

Jining Five Stars Meter Co., Ltd.

Kamstrup

Landis+Gyr

Minol.ZENNER

Ningbo Belliosb Intelligent Instrument Co., Ltd.

Quanzhou Chiyoung Instrument Co., Ltd.

Shandong Yiguang Heat Metering Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenyang JiadeLianyi Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Suntront Technology Co., Ltd.

Tangshan Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd.

Techem

Tianjin GuangDaWeiYe Measuring Instrument Technology Co., Ltd.

Water Cube Electronics Co., Ltd

WeihaiPloumeter Inc.

WeihaiZhenyu Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.

WinSun Flow Control Co., Ltd.

Xuzhou Runwu Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

ZENNER Meters ( Shanghai ) Ltd

