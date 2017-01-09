Global Neurology Startups Report 2017: Top 250 Startups - Identify and Capture the Outlook of Early Stage Neurology Drug Developers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Neurology Startups 2017" report to their offering.

Neurology Startups 2017, is highly innovative and precise report designed to identify and capture the outlook of early stage neurology drug developers companies present in 24 countries worldwide.



The report provides complete landscape on Top 250 Neurology Drug Developing startups established during 2010-2016, and without any doubt is one of the world's largest focused data coverage on Active Neurology Drug Developers.

Neurology Startups 2017, is unique in many aspects as it for the first time provides neurology startups ranking, based on individual company's overall score on five major parameters- venture funding, key management, technology, deals & partnerships and cancer focused pipeline. The report, also provides quick infographics and final intelligence to keep information on fingertips.

Key highlights:

- Top 250 Ranking -For better, quicker and focused actionable intelligence on startups.

- Startups Focused - Highly focused, includes only startups involved directly in Neurology Drug Discovery; established on and after 2010.

- Worldwide Geographic Coverage - Covers Top 250 startups from 24 countries, developing 317 neurological disorder targeting therapies.

- Technology / Drug Pipeline - Details on Individual Startup's proprietary Technologies with its Active Neurology Disorders focused Pipeline and University / Institutes Collaborations.

- Strategic Moves & Advantages- Quickly Identify the key strategic moves a startup is taking to be more innovative and its strategic advantages to boost its growth going forward.

- Venture Funding / Partnering - Monitor Individual Startup's Various Funding Rounds (Private / Govt.), and its current Partnering Status with CROs / Research Institutes / Big Pharma.

- Key Management Contacts - Big Time Saver - Key Management Details / Contacts / e-mails / LinkedIn ... all at one place



Key Topics Covered:

Section A: Neurology Startups 2017 - Top 250 Active Drug Developers' Summary - Infographics & Intelligence.

- Infographics - Quantitative Estimation of Neurology Startups present in U.S.A vs. Europe vs. Asia vs. Canada vs. Rest of the World (established between Jan 2010 to Sep 2016).

- Infographics - Distribution of Top 250 Neurology Startups, on the basis of Year of Establishment.

To explore the emergence of Neurology Drug Discovery and Development.

- Infographics - Country specific Distribution of Neurology Startups having Active Neurology Drug Development Program in Europe and Asia Region.

To identify best and emerging countries, for promoting neurology startups.

- Infographics - U.S State region specific Distribution of Neurology Startups having Active Neurology Drug Development Program in U.S.A.

To explore the Top Neurology startups supporting States in United States.

- Infographics - - Venture Funding in Neurology Startups in past three years (2014,

2015, 2016(uptill Sep 2016), in various A/B/C/D Funding Rounds.

To quantitatively estimate the trends of Venture Funding in Neurology Startups.

- Infographics - Country specific Startups securing Venture Funding in Past 3 years.

To quantitatively explore the Neurology Supporting countries/regions.

- Intelligence - Rank wise List of Top 250 Neurology Startups.

Key Paramaters for Rank Score - Technology, Funding, Deals, Management & Pipeline.

- Intelligence - Top 20 Innovative Game Changer Neurology Startups.

Capable of changing tomorrow's Neurology Drug Discovery & Development.

- Intelligence - Stem Cell Therapy Focused Neurology Startups.

- Intelligence - Gene Therapy Focused Neurology Startups .

- Intelligence - Neurology Startups Venture Funding-2016.

- Intelligence - Neurology Startups Venture Funding - 2015.

- Intelligence - Neurology Startups Venture Funding - 2014.

- Intelligence - Key Venture Capital Investors in Neurology Startups and their Investment Portfolio.

- Intelligence - Key Neurology Startups supported by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Section B: Neurology Startups 2017 - Top 250 Companies Profiles.

A to Z Alphabetical Profiles of Active Neurology Startup Companies (250 Companies) founded between

Individual company Pages includes: Company Profile, Company Rank, Key technology platform, Venture Funding Rounds, Neurology centred Deals & Partnership, Collaborations and Business Insights.

Neurology Drug Pipeline -Drugs name, its targets, with details of its development for various indications for cancer cure, FDA/EMEA Orphan drug status.

Management Profile -Address, Contact number, e-mail, Key Management / Decision Maker (CXOs) name and designation, with individual Linked ID and contact emails.



Appendix A: Country Wise List of Top 250 Neurology Startup Companies.



Appendix B: Complete 317 Molecules List, along with their Developer's Name.

Companies Mentioned

- 1st Order Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- 4D Molecular Therapeutics LLC

- Abeona Therapeutics, Inc.

- Abide therapeutics, LLC

- Achelios Therapeutics, Inc.

- Acticor Biotech

- ADispell, Inc.

- ADRx, Inc.

- Affilogic

- Agilis Biotherapeutics, LLC

- Akashi Therapeutics, Inc.

- Akron Molecules AG

- Akston Biosciences Corporation

- Alcyone Lifesciences, Inc.

- Alector LLC

- Alfa Rhythm Ltd.

- Algiax Pharmaceuticals GmbH

- Algomedix, Inc.

- Alkahest, Inc.

- AlphaSyx Therapeutics, Inc.

- Alzheon, Inc.

- Alzinova AB

- Amal Therapeutics S.A.

- Amarit Biosciences, Inc.

- AMO Pharma Ltd.

- Amorsa Therapeutics, Inc.

- Amylon LLC

- Amylyx Pharmaceutical Corp and more.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qq86zt/neurology

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716