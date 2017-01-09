Neurostimulation and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Drive Growth Opportunities for Implantable Electronics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The technology and innovation study on implantable electronics captures active implantable medical devices used for support of debilitating function in the human body or to completely replace the function of the diseased organ. The segments covered include: cochlear implants, retinal implants, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), implantable infusion pumps, cardiovascular implantable electronic devices, and implantable neurostimulation. Recent innovations and key innovators are captured under each segment.

The study also covers reimbursement scenario of each of these devices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Regulatory framework and insurance coverage are considered to be the key factors that can lead to the successful growth of the implantable electronics market. Global patent scenario and key factors (drivers and challenges) influencing adoption have been identified. To aid C-level executives in strategic planning, technology convergence and growth opportunities (based on varied criteria such as business models and new capabilities) are captured in the study.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cochlear Implants

Adoption of Cochlear Implants Remains Extremely High in Developed Nations

Cochlear Implants Market Remains Consolidated Even after Decades

IP Scenario of Cochlear Implant Manufacturers

3. Retinal Implants

Sizeable Addressable Market for Retinal Implants

Flexible Regulations to Boost the Commercialization of Retinal Implants

IP Scenario of Top Patent Assignees in Retinal Implants

4. Implantable Neurostimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulation Continues to Attract Maximum Adoption

Leadless Neurostimulators with Prolonged Battery Life Expected in the Future

Medtronic Offers the Largest Range of Implantable Neurostimulators

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation among the Most Researched Modulation Techniques in Recent Times

IP Scenario of Companies Developing Implantable Neurostimulators

5. Implantable Infusion Pumps

Implantable Infusion Pumps Hold Promise in Delivering Sustained-Release Medications

Better Insurance Coverage Expected for Implantable Infusion Pumps

IP Scenario of Top Patent Assignees in Implantable Infusion Pumps

6. Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

Prospects for Implantable Sensors in Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

Eversense Remains the Only Commercially Available Implantable CGM

IP Scenario of Companies Developing Implantable CGMs

7. Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Device (CIED)

Cardiovascular Implantable Devices Segment is the Most Mature in the Implantable Electronics Sector

Cardiac Pacemakers will Continue to Enjoy Maximum Share in the Cardiovascular Segment

Better Compatibility with MRI has Boosted the Growth of CIEDs

IP Scenario of Top Patent Assignees Developing Cardiovascular Implantable Devices

8. Impact Assessment and Analysis

Regulatory Bodies and Insurance Coverage Hold Maximum Weightage in the Value Chain

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Challenges

Challenges Explained

9. Reimbursement Scenario

Payers and Providers Hold Significance in Insurance Coverage

North America is the Strongest Region for Implantable Device Insurance Coverage

is the Strongest Region for Implantable Device Insurance Coverage Europe Presents a Mature Private Health Insurance Model

Increasing Focus on Healthcare Reforms in the Asia-Pacific Region

10. Funding & Partnership Assessment

Cardiovascular and Cochlear Implants Research Receives Maximum Funding from the NIH

NIH Funds Some of the Key Groundbreaking Projects in Implantable Electronics

Supportive Government Funding for Development of Retinal Implants

Private Investors Demonstrate Encouraging Sponsorship toward Neurostimulator Manufacturers

Development of Implantable Infusion Pumps Requires Substantial Support from Collaborators and Investors

Cochlear Implant Manufacturers Experience Positive Growth Due to Solid YoY Revenues

Huge Investments from Private Investors Boost the R&D

Cardiovascular Implants Remain Active Space for M&A

11. Opportunity Evaluation

Next-Generation Cochlear Implants to Showcase Rapid Wireless Charging

Neuroprosthetics to be Integrated with Wearable Neurostimulation

Internet-of-Things (IoT) is Expected to be Integrated with a Number of Implantable Devices in the Future

Strategic Recommendations for Global Manufacturers

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1: Point-of-Care Neurostimulation

Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Bandages for Wound Care

Growth Opportunity 3: Electroceuticals

Growth Opportunity 4: Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 5: Smarter Drug Delivery

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth of Implantable Electronics

13. Global Key Contacts & Patents

