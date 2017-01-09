Neurostimulation and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Drive Growth Opportunities for Implantable Electronics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Innovations in Implantable Electronics" report to their offering.
The technology and innovation study on implantable electronics captures active implantable medical devices used for support of debilitating function in the human body or to completely replace the function of the diseased organ. The segments covered include: cochlear implants, retinal implants, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), implantable infusion pumps, cardiovascular implantable electronic devices, and implantable neurostimulation. Recent innovations and key innovators are captured under each segment.
The study also covers reimbursement scenario of each of these devices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Regulatory framework and insurance coverage are considered to be the key factors that can lead to the successful growth of the implantable electronics market. Global patent scenario and key factors (drivers and challenges) influencing adoption have been identified. To aid C-level executives in strategic planning, technology convergence and growth opportunities (based on varied criteria such as business models and new capabilities) are captured in the study.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cochlear Implants
- Adoption of Cochlear Implants Remains Extremely High in Developed Nations
- Cochlear Implants Market Remains Consolidated Even after Decades
- IP Scenario of Cochlear Implant Manufacturers
3. Retinal Implants
- Sizeable Addressable Market for Retinal Implants
- Flexible Regulations to Boost the Commercialization of Retinal Implants
- IP Scenario of Top Patent Assignees in Retinal Implants
4. Implantable Neurostimulation
- Spinal Cord Stimulation Continues to Attract Maximum Adoption
- Leadless Neurostimulators with Prolonged Battery Life Expected in the Future
- Medtronic Offers the Largest Range of Implantable Neurostimulators
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation among the Most Researched Modulation Techniques in Recent Times
- IP Scenario of Companies Developing Implantable Neurostimulators
5. Implantable Infusion Pumps
- Implantable Infusion Pumps Hold Promise in Delivering Sustained-Release Medications
- Better Insurance Coverage Expected for Implantable Infusion Pumps
- IP Scenario of Top Patent Assignees in Implantable Infusion Pumps
6. Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
- Prospects for Implantable Sensors in Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
- Eversense Remains the Only Commercially Available Implantable CGM
- IP Scenario of Companies Developing Implantable CGMs
7. Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Device (CIED)
- Cardiovascular Implantable Devices Segment is the Most Mature in the Implantable Electronics Sector
- Cardiac Pacemakers will Continue to Enjoy Maximum Share in the Cardiovascular Segment
- Better Compatibility with MRI has Boosted the Growth of CIEDs
- IP Scenario of Top Patent Assignees Developing Cardiovascular Implantable Devices
8. Impact Assessment and Analysis
- Regulatory Bodies and Insurance Coverage Hold Maximum Weightage in the Value Chain
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Challenges
- Challenges Explained
9. Reimbursement Scenario
- Payers and Providers Hold Significance in Insurance Coverage
- North America is the Strongest Region for Implantable Device Insurance Coverage
- Europe Presents a Mature Private Health Insurance Model
- Increasing Focus on Healthcare Reforms in the Asia-Pacific Region
10. Funding & Partnership Assessment
- Cardiovascular and Cochlear Implants Research Receives Maximum Funding from the NIH
- NIH Funds Some of the Key Groundbreaking Projects in Implantable Electronics
- Supportive Government Funding for Development of Retinal Implants
- Private Investors Demonstrate Encouraging Sponsorship toward Neurostimulator Manufacturers
- Development of Implantable Infusion Pumps Requires Substantial Support from Collaborators and Investors
- Cochlear Implant Manufacturers Experience Positive Growth Due to Solid YoY Revenues
- Huge Investments from Private Investors Boost the R&D
- Cardiovascular Implants Remain Active Space for M&A
11. Opportunity Evaluation
- Next-Generation Cochlear Implants to Showcase Rapid Wireless Charging
- Neuroprosthetics to be Integrated with Wearable Neurostimulation
- Internet-of-Things (IoT) is Expected to be Integrated with a Number of Implantable Devices in the Future
- Strategic Recommendations for Global Manufacturers
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1: Point-of-Care Neurostimulation
- Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Bandages for Wound Care
- Growth Opportunity 3: Electroceuticals
- Growth Opportunity 4: Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 5: Smarter Drug Delivery
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth of Implantable Electronics
13. Global Key Contacts & Patents
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sxsm7f/innovations_in
