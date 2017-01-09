Strategic Analysis of Major Global Airlines 2016: Fleet Expansion Trends, Operating Costs and Revenue Trends - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This research service focuses on the competitive profiling of 15 global airline and airline groups that include 4 from the United States, 4 from Europe, 1 from Russia, 2 from the Middle-East, and 4 from Asia.

The 10-year profiling of these airlines and airline groups includes their financial performance, major traffic, and capacity metrics, as well as key strategic highlights.

These 15 carriers represent over 40% of the global passenger traffic and their performance is directly linked to the financial health of the airline industry and the wider aviation supply chain. An airline's long-term corporate strategy, driving inorganic growth and strategic partnerships, as well as the implementation of profit improvement initiatives are mirrored in its financial and operating performance.

An insight on the airline fleet expansion trends, operating costs and revenue trends would be beneficial to airline IT suppliers, onboard retailers, and aircraft manufacturers to get a holistic view of where the airline industry is headed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Methodology and Selection Process

2. Strategic Overview

Introduction-Strategic Context and Industry Environment

Cumulative Data of the 15 Selected Global Airlines-Operating Revenue

Cumulative Data of the 15 Selected Global Airlines-Operating Expenses

Cumulative Data of the 15 Selected Global Airlines-Profitability Margins

Cumulative Data of the 15 Selected Global Airlines-Unit Revenue and Cost Growth Trends

3. Appendix-Company Profiles

Category Definitions

Strategic Highlights

Incorporation

Financial Metrics

Operating Metrics

KPIs

American Airlines Group Incorporation Delta Airlines Inc. Southwest Airlines United Continental Holdings Inc. Aegean Airlines S.A Easyjet PLC Air France-KLM Lufthansa Group Aeroflot PJSC Turkish Airlines Emirates Airlines ANA Holdings Inc. China Eastern Airline China Southern Airline Spicejet Limited

