ParkOhio continues to invest in the Eurozone and in its worldwide, highly-technical capital equipment group

ParkOhio further expands its global induction business servicing diversified industrial markets

ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH) announced today that it has acquired the shares of GH Electrotermia, S.A., headquartered in Valencia, Spain, from Miura Private Equity. GH is a leader in the design, manufacturing and testing of induction heating equipment and heat treat solutions. GH operates through its locations in Spain, India, Germany, China and New York. With over 4,000 machines installed worldwide, GH machines are used for hardening, tempering, and annealing for various industrial applications. This acquisition strengthens ParkOhio's Ajax Tocco Magnethermic's position as the global leader of induction products and adds key technologies to an already diverse portfolio of induction hardening capabilities. ATM's worldwide network of customer service centers and leading induction technologies are expected to increase the sales of GH's equipment and enhance GH's global parts and service business.

Edward F. Crawford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The strategic acquisition of GH, with revenues of $55 million, was purchased for approximately $31 million and will be immediately accretive to earnings. The transaction was financed with a newly formed European bank group led by BBVA."

ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world-class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates 45 manufacturing sites and 54 supply chain logistics facilities, through three reportable segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future performance of the Company, that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to successfully integrate GH and achieve expected synergies, including the GH acquisition being accretive; our substantial indebtedness; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; general business conditions and competitive factors, including pricing pressures and product innovation; demand for our products and services; raw material availability and pricing; fluctuations in energy costs; component part availability and pricing; changes in our relationships with customers and suppliers; the financial condition of our customers, including the impact of any bankruptcies; our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions into existing operations; the amounts and timing, if any, of purchases of our common stock; changes in general domestic economic conditions such as inflation rates, interest rates, tax rates, unemployment rates, higher labor and healthcare costs, recessions and changing government policies, laws and regulations, including the uncertainties related to the current global financial crises; adverse impacts to us, our suppliers and customers from acts of terrorism or hostilities; our ability to meet various covenants, including financial covenants, contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness; disruptions, uncertainties or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; potential disruption due to a partial or complete reconfiguration of the European Union; increasingly stringent domestic and foreign governmental regulations, including those affecting the environment; inherent uncertainties involved in assessing our potential liability for environmental remediation-related activities; the outcome of pending and future litigation and other claims and disputes with customers; the outcome of the review conducted by the special committee of our board of directors; our dependence on the automotive and heavy-duty truck industries, which are highly cyclical; the dependence of the automotive industry on consumer spending; our ability to negotiate contracts with labor unions; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; and the other factors we describe under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by us that our plans and objectives will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

