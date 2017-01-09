EDISON, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- BuildSourced®, a technology company revolutionizing industrial asset tracking and analytics, today announced the recent appointment of Michael Cook as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Cook reports in to Austin Conti, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, BuildSourced.

In this new role, Cook will be responsible for leading all aspects of fortifying BuildSourced's innovation leadership in the physical asset management market, and shaping the Company's technology vision and future product roadmap. Cook will also collaborate with the Company's fast-growing customer base to help support their business outcomes through the use of innovative technologies in physical asset management.

"Our enhanced leadership team is uniquely positioned to build on our momentum as we launch into 2017," said Conti. "Mike has a rich background driving innovation, with deep experience across a wide range of software, hardware and cloud technologies. I'm excited that he's joining BuildSourced and his strategic and technical vision will help us deliver the most advanced physical asset management solutions to our customers."

A prolific inventor who holds 20 technology patents with an additional ten patents pending, Cook has more than 20 years of technology experience building consumer facing and back office software products.

Cook joins BuildSourced from Comcast Communications where he spent 12 years in various roles within the Office of the CTO, and then the Technology and Product organization where he most recently served as Vice President of Technology. During this time, he pioneered within Comcast low power, long range, business-to-business (B2B) Internet of Things (IoT) service offerings; he led the initiative to reduce energy utilized by Set Top Boxes (STBs) by over 50% over four years; he built Comcast's first talking guide implementation, enabling the blind to interact with Comcast's STBs; and he developed a cloud based streaming technology integrated into Comcast's X1 Set Top Boxes.

Cook previously served as Executive Director of Software Development at Telcordia and subsequently served as Vice President of Product Management and Software Development at SAIC. He holds a B.A. degree in Business from Gettysburg College and a Master of Information Technology-MIS from Harvard University.

About BuildSourced

BuildSourced is an innovative technology company that provides industrial asset tracking and analytics for increased control and maximum efficiency of physical assets. Industrial clients in logistics, construction, transportation and utilities rely on products, solutions and services from BuildSourced in the areas of physical asset management and location intelligence. BuildSourced's online public marketplace enables members to buy, sell rent or share their equipment and materials, creating a virtual shared economy for businesses across industries. For additional information visit BuildSourced at www.buildsourced.com. Connect with BuildSourced on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3096586



Media Contact:

Colette Cote

BuildSourced

Email Contact

(844) 929-6384



