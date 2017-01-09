Data Center Power Market Growing at a CAGR of 14.59% During 2016 to 2020

PUNE, India, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global data center power market was valued around USD15 billion in 2015 and is expected to surpass USD29 billion by 2020. The analysts forecast global data center power market to grow at a CAGR of 14.59% during the period 2016-2020.

The global data center power market an analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of DC power distribution for data center. Powering data centers using DC is still at a nascent stage. Use of AC power is more common in data centers, as it is difficult for existing data center operators to operate on DC without proven efficiency in long-term operations. The servers and UPS batteries that currently run on DC power do so by converting AC to DC. Solar panels also produce DC power.

The following companies are the key players in the global data center power market: ABB, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Emerson Network Power, GE Industrial Solutions, Legrand, and Schneider Electric. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Active POWER, AEG Power Solutions, Black Box Network Service, Caterpillar, Controlled Power Company, Cummings, Cyber Power Systems, Generac, HP, MTU Onsite Energy, Rittal, S&C Electric Company, Server Technology, Siemens, Tripp Lite, and Panduit.

The Americas will be the fastest-growing region in the global data center power market and is expected to contribute revenues of around USD12 billion by 2020. Some of the major factors responsible for the market's growth in the region include the increasing number of new data center construction as well as renovations in the US, where many global providers are involved in powering the facilities through renewable energy sources.

The US will emerge as the key revenue-generator of the region. The data center power market is likely to witness an increased adoption of DCIM in data centers over the next four years. DCIM enables efficient management of power systems in data centers through remote software and sensors attached to the system.

According to the data center power market segmentation analysis, the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) segment was identified as one of the fastest growing segments and will continue to growth during the forecast period.

