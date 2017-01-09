Advanced Visualization Market Worth 3.19 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Advanced Visualization Market by Products (Hardware, Software), Services, Solution (Standalone, Enterprise), Imaging Modality (MRI, CT, PET, Ultrasound, Radiotherapy), Clinical Application (Radiology, Orthopedics, Cardiac, Neurology) - Forecasts to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 3.19 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.89 Billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 81 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 182 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Advanced Visualization Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/advanced-visualization-market-111936030.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). On the basis of products and services, the Advanced Visualization Market is classified into hardware & software and services. In 2016, the hardware and software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market owing to factors such as the development of technologically advanced software, rising adoption of AV solutions in hospitals and imaging centers, and rising focus of healthcare organizations to streamline and increase workflow efficiency.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=111936030

On the basis of type of solution, the market is segmented into enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions and stand-alone workstation-based solutions. In 2016, the enterprise-wide thin client-based solutions is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to offered benefits such as enhanced data storage capacity, data transfer capabilities, multi-user interface, streamlined analysis, and centralized post-processing solutions.

On the basis of clinical application, the market is segmented into radiology/interventional radiology, cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, vascular, neurology, and other clinical areas (obstetrics/gynaecology, urology, pulmonary, and gastroenterology).

On the basis of region, the Advanced Visualization Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Dominant position of North America in advanced visualization industry is attributed to the faster adoption of novel diagnostic imaging technologies (as compared to other regions), advancements in the field of advanced visualization technologies, large number of disease diagnostic procedures, and higher preference for advanced visualization solutions for diagnostic imaging.

Inquiry Details:

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=111936030

As of 2015, the global Advanced Visualization Market was dominated by General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Terarecon, Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Pro Medicus Limited (Australia), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Agfa-Geveart N.V. (Belgium), and Qi Imaging, LLC (U.S.), among others.

Browse Related Reports:

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market - (X-Ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT Scanner, Nuclear Imaging Systems, Heart-Lung Machine, Surgical, CO2 Monitor, Patient Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, AED Defibrillator, Cath Labs, Neonatal, Endoscopy) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refurbished-medical-devices-market-770.html

Medical Image Analysis Software Market - by Type (Integrated, Standalone), Image (2D, 3D, 4D), Modality (CT, MRI, PET, Ultrasound, Radiography), Application (Orthopedic, Oncology, Nephrology), End User (Hospital, Research Center) - Global Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-image-analysis-software-market-846.html



About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets