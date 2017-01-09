EAST PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), a cybersecurity company, today announced that its subsidiary Finjan, Inc. ("Finjan") has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Cisco Systems, Inc., a California Corporation, in the Northern District of California alleging infringement of five Finjan U.S. patents.

Cisco's relationship with Finjan dates back to the early 2000's when Cisco, after evaluating the technologies that Finjan had pioneered and was selling into the marketplace, became one of the first corporate investors. In the second half of 2013, Cisco acquired Sourcefire, Inc. and integrated their appliances and technology throughout Cisco's own security offerings and a number of new combination products and services. This prompted Finjan to approach Cisco for a license to Finjan's patents. After entering into numerous confidential negotiations over a period of more than two years, we were unable to arrive at a negotiated license.

"Cisco is one of Finjan's original corporate investors, having first invested in our company more than a decade ago, predicated on the value of our technology. Despite multi-year licensing discussions, including senior executives on both sides, we were left with few options to achieve fair value in a license and reluctantly have to move this into the Court's hands," said Phil Hartstein, President and CEO of Finjan. "We value our long-time partnership with Cisco and are committed to working with them to find an equitable resolution to this matter while balancing our obligations to other licensees and shareholders."

Finjan filed a Complaint (Case No. 5:17-cv-00072), on January 6, 2017, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging that numerous Cisco products and services infringe five U.S. Finjan patents. In particular, Finjan is asserting infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 6,154,844; 6,804,780; 7,647,633; 8,141,154; and 8,677,494. In the action, Finjan is seeking, among other things, a preliminary and permanent injunction, an award to Finjan of damages, and reasonable attorneys' fees and costs.

Finjan has pending infringement lawsuits and appeals against FireEye, Inc., Sophos, Inc., Symantec Corp., Palo Alto Networks., and Blue Coat Systems, Inc. and ESET relating to, collectively, more than 20 patents in the Finjan portfolio. The court dockets for the foregoing cases are publicly available on the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) website, www.pacer.gov, which is operated by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

ABOUT FINJAN

Established 20 years ago, Finjan is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan's inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation. For more information, please visit www.finjan.com.

