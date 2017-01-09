SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Noble Iron Inc. ("Noble Iron," or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: NIR) announced the launch of an asset sharing partnership with American High Reach, Inc. ("AHR"). Under the terms of the agreement, a number of AHR-owned assets will be placed into Noble Iron's equipment rental pool in Los Angeles, California, and the two companies will share rental revenue earned on the equipment. Under the Noble Iron asset sharing partnership, AHR has contributed approximately $1.5 million of equipment, including earth moving heavy machinery and aerial boom lifts manufactured by Caterpillar, Genie and JLG.

Noble Iron also announced a dealership partnership with Haulotte Group ("Haulotte"). Under the terms of the agreement, Noble Iron will represent Haulotte products in Southern California through the sales, rental and service of equipment and parts. Haulotte is a manufacturer of aerial equipment and specializes in scissors, booms, and telehandlers.

About Noble Iron Inc. (NIR: TSX Venture Exchange)

Noble Iron Inc. is a technology company that offers On-Demand construction equipment, and software applications to equipment owners and users to manage their equipment's lifecycle. The company operates in equipment rental, equipment sales, and software for construction and industrial equipment users and owners.

Noble Iron Inc.'s equipment rental and dealership operations do business under the name, "Noble Iron", and offer construction and industrial equipment and accessories for rent and for sale. Noble Iron currently serves customers in Southern California.

Texada Software, a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble Iron Inc., offers cloud or client-based software applications for equipment rental companies, equipment dealerships, construction companies, general contractors, and construction or industrial equipment operators, including mechanics, and logistics and service technicians. Texada's software applications manage the entire equipment lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory location, utilization, maintenance and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis. Texada's software products include, SRM (Systematic Rental Management), FleetLogic, Insight and Gateway. For more information, visit www.texadasoftware.com or call (800) 361-1233.

