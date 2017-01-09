sprite-preloader
Montag, 09.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,209 Euro		-0,011
-0,08 %
WKN: 923269 ISIN: FR0000066755 Ticker-Symbol: PHT 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAULOTTE GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAULOTTE GROUP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HAULOTTE GROUP
HAULOTTE GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAULOTTE GROUP14,209-0,08 %