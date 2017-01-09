SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Maxta Inc., a leading provider of software-centric hyperconvergence, today announced that it will co-host a webinar with 451 Research on Jan. 11, 2017 at 9 a.m. PST to discuss the current state of the hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) market. Everyone interested in hyperconvergence and its benefits are invited to attend.

HCI continues to be the hottest segment in the IT infrastructure space as rapid data and workload growth combined with relatively flat budgets force organizations to consider alternatives to traditional infrastructure implementations.

The "HCI: 2017 State of the Union" webinar will cover a range of topics including challenges facing enterprise infrastructure professionals, HCI market drivers, use cases, HCI delivery options and deployment recommendations.

Presenters: Henry Baltazar, Research Director, Storage, 451 Research and Kiran Sreenivasamurthy, Vice President, Product Management, Maxta Inc.

When: Jan. 11, 2017, 9 a.m. PST

Where: Live online. Register here: http://go.maxta.com/2017. A replay will be available on demand after the live presentation has concluded.

