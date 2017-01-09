

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) anticipates full year 2016 revenue will be approximately $956 million, reflecting 17.9% year-over-year growth, or 17.6% on a constant currency basis. Full year 2016 pro forma revenue, assuming acquisitions are included in the Company's financial results for the entire fiscal year, is expected to grow 8.7% on a constant currency basis.



NuVasive anticipates preliminary fourth quarter 2016 revenue performance of approximately $265 million. Additionally, the Company expects full year 2016 non-GAAP operating profit margin will be in line with previous guidance of 16.0%.



NuVasive expects full year 2017 revenue will be approximately $1.065 billion, reflecting 11.4% year-over-year growth, or 12.4% on a constant currency basis. Full year 2017 pro forma revenue, assuming acquisitions are included in the Company's financial results for the entire fiscal year, is expected to grow 8.7% on a constant currency basis, in line with the high single-digit long-term organic revenue growth target that the Company communicated previously.



Revenue guidance for the full year 2017 includes approximately $10 million in year-over-year currency headwinds. Additionally, NuVasive expects full year 2017 non-GAAP operating profit margin expansion of approximately 100 basis points compared to full year 2016.



