Tieto's Fourth-quarter Results on 2nd February - Conference for Analysts and Media in Espoo

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tieto Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 January 2017, 11.00 am EET.

Tieto will publish its fourth-quarter and full-year results for 1 January-31 December 2016 on Thursday 2 February 2017 at 8.00 am EET (7.00 am CET, 6.00 am UK time).

Press conference for analysts and media will be held at Tieto's premises in Espoo, address: Keilalahdentie 2-4, at 11.00 am EET (10.00 am CET, 9.00 am UK time). The results will be presented in English by Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO, and Lasse Heinonen, CFO.

The conference will be webcasted and can be viewed live on Tieto's website. To join the conference, attendees need Adobe Flash plugin version 10.1.0or newer. The meeting participants can also join a telephone conference that will be held at the same time. The telephone conference details can be found below.

Telephone conference numbers

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574
UK: +44 (0)330336 9105
US: +1719457 1036
Conference code: 4404154

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the start of the press and analyst conference. An on-demand video will be available after the conference.

Tieto publishes financial information in English and Finnish.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact

Tanja Lounevirta,
Head of Investor Relations,
Tel. +358-50-321-7510,
E-mail: tanja.lounevirta (at) tieto.com

TIETO CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Principal Media

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/tieto/r/tieto-s-fourth-quarter-results-on-2-february---conference-for-analysts-and-media-in-espoo,c2153693


© 2017 PR Newswire