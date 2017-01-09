Last trading date for below Certificate will be 20 January 2017. More information can be found in announcement published 20 December 2016 by Nordea Bank AB (publ).



Certifikat ISIN code Underlying Asset ISIN-kode for Underlyiung Asset -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BULL GENMAB 3 N DK0060717163 1 Genmab A/S DK0010272202 share --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information. Please contact Mads Kræmmer, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610685