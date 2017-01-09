J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Promotion of Will Hanenberg to Principal

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --J.F. Lehman & Company, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the defense, aerospace and maritime sectors, is pleased to announce the promotion of William J. Hanenberg from Vice President to Principal.

"Will has played key roles in many J.F. Lehman transactions during his nine years at the firm," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "His accomplishments are many, and his work has added significant value to our portfolio companies." Mr. Hanenberg currently serves as a director of American Scaffold Inc. and Ravn Air Group and is actively involved in the firm's investment in National Response Corporation.

"Will has provided important leadership in organizing the firm's longstanding support of charities supporting veterans and their families. He has shown great commitment to multifaceted participation in our industries," said Stephen L. Brooks, Partner.

Mr. Hanenberg joined the firm in 2008 as an Associate and has been promoted four times. Prior to joining J.F. Lehman, he was an investment banking analyst in the Global Industrials Group at Banc of America Securities where he worked extensively in the Aerospace & Defense end-markets. Mr. Hanenberg earned a B.S. in economics from Duke University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University's Graduate School of Business.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the defense, aerospace and maritime sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

