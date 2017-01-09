National Response Corporation Announces the Acquisition of Water Truck Services, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --National Response Corporation ("NRC"), a portfolio company of an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company, announced today the completion of the acquisition of Water Truck Services, Inc. ("WTS").

NRC is a leading global provider of specialty environmental, emergency response and industrial services. Headquartered in Great River, NY, with regional offices throughout the U.S. and internationally, NRC has more than 1,200 employees globally.

WTS is a leading provider of waste management and environmental services in the Pacific Northwest. The company is headquartered in Sherwood, OR.

Paul Taveira, CEO of NRC, commented, "WTS signifies the latest strategic addition to NRC's unique environmental services offering and strengthens our capabilities in the Pacific Northwest. We are very happy to welcome the WTS team to NRC and look forward to continuing to grow our business inthis region."

"NRC continues to demonstrate strong growth by expanding its specialized service offering since our acquisition in 2012. WTS is another successful step in executing this element of NRC's strategy," said Alex Harman, Partner at J.F. Lehman & Company.

