SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- GreatCall Inc., the leader in connected health for active aging, today announced that it will present at the 35th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. PST at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

CEO David Inns, presenting on the company's behalf, will outline GreatCall's strategic focus on using technology such as predictive analytics to reduce healthcare costs while improving outcomes. The recent Healthsense acquisition builds on the company's growing technology portfolio, broadening its impact across the senior healthcare continuum.

About GreatCall

GreatCall is the leader in connected health for active aging. With health and safety solutions for older adults and their family caregivers, GreatCall's innovative suite of easy-to-use mobile products and award-winning approach to customer care helps aging consumers live more independent lives. Products and services include: Lively, Jitterbug Flip, Jitterbug Smart, Lively Wearable, Healthsense, Dashboard, HealthNotes and health, safety and wellness apps Urgent Care, GreatCall Link, MedCoach and 5Star Urgent Response Service. GreatCall's products and services are sold nationwide at leading retailers as well as direct to consumers at 1-800-296-4993 and online at GreatCall.com. GreatCall is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To learn more, please visit www.GreatCall.com. This news release and other corporate assets are available at www.greatcall.com/newsroom or follow our news on Twitter @GreatCallinc and on Facebook at Facebook.com/greatcall.

Media Contact

Lauren Winer

PAN Communications

Email Contact

415-544-7210



