WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Data from a new study 1 published recently in Urologic Oncology involving men with localized high-risk prostate cancer suggests that the use of 3D Signatures Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: DXD) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (FRANKFURT: 3D0) (the "Company" or "3DS") technology platform, TeloView', may be a promising blood-based treatment-response biomarker in prostate cancer patients who are undergoing combined (hormonal) androgen deprivation therapy ("ADT") and radiation therapy ("RT"). Based on distinct 3D telomere signatures before treatment, prostate cancer patients were divided into 3 groups. In all patients, ADT and RT resulted in distinct changes in 3D telomere signatures, which were unique for each of the 3 patient groups.

While the serum prostate-specific antigen test ("PSA") is currently the most common biomarker for prostate cancer, it is widely recognized that PSA results can often indicate the possibility of prostate cancer when none is present. The PSA test is based on the fact that men with higher levels of PSA are more likely to have prostate cancer. However, higher levels of PSA can also be caused by a benign enlargement or inflammation of the prostate, leading to many false-positive diagnoses for cancer. As there is no reliable method to differentiate PSA produced by "cancer" versus "normal" prostate tissue, relying on the PSA test often leads to inaccuracies in monitoring patients after RT. 2 In fact, many patients thought to have disease recurrence based on rising PSA levels are actually disease-free after longer follow-up, 3 reinforcing the need for a new decision-making tool for clinicians.

Dr. Sabine Mai, Chair of 3DS' Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board, Company Director and study senior author commented, "Prostate cancer is a disease of genomic instability with telomere shortening as an early sign of a more aggressive disease. To our knowledge, this is the first and only study to investigate and demonstrate the distinct dynamic changes in 3D telomere signatures after treatment. Our technology could be at the forefront of a paradigm shift in the way prostate cancer is managed and address an urgent unmet need for an accurate blood-based biomarker that currently does not exist."

About the Study

The accurate assessment and monitoring of therapeutic efficacy of locally advanced prostate cancer remains a major clinical challenge. Contrary to prostate biopsies, circulating tumor cells ("CTCs") are a cellular source obtained by blood sampling and can serve as a surrogate marker for treatment efficacy.

Size-based filtration was used to isolate and enumerate CTCs from the blood of 20 patients with high-risk (any one of cT3, Gleason 8-10, or PSA > 20 ng/ml), nonmetastatic, and treatment-naive prostate cancer before and after (hormonal) ADT and RT.

3D telomere technology testing was performed on isolated CTCs to determine 3D telomere profiles for each patient before and throughout the course of both ADT and RT.

Based on the distinct 3D telomere signatures of CTCs before treatment, patients were divided into 3 groups. In each patient, ADT and RT resulted in distinct changes in 3D telomere signatures of CTCs, which were unique for each of the 3 patient groups.

The study concluded that 3D telomere analysis of CTCs can reveal differences in therapeutic responses, providing a new opportunity for better treatment monitoring and management of patients with high-risk prostate cancer.

About 3DS

3DS (TSX VENTURE: DXD) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (FRANKFURT: 3D0) is a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform based on the three-dimensional analysis of chromosomal signatures. The technology is well developed and supported by 16 clinical studies on over 1,500 patients on 13 different cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Depending on the desired application, the technology can measure the stage of disease, rate of progression of disease, drug efficacy, and drug toxicity. The technology is designed to predict the course of disease and to personalize treatment for the individual patient. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.3dsignatures.com.

Forward-Looking Information

