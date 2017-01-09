FSB Tech Predicts Triple Digit Growth for 2017

LONDON, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

David McDowell, CEO of betting software provider FSB Tech, unlike many, had a great 2016: "It was very much our breakthrough year and it has paved the way for an even stronger 2017." FSB Tech started 2016 running 4 sportsbooks and now that's up to 14 sportsbooks with 6 more being rolled out. In 2016, the company also unveiled their move to a private cloud hosting infrastructure and released a full suite of casino and live dealer games in partnership with Realistic Games, Microgaming and Evolution.

For the stat-lovers: In Q4 2015, FSB processed 80,000 bets on their platform, and in Q4 2016 that rose to over 4,500,000 transactions with peak traffic volumes exceeding 60,000 bets per day. However, McDowell is confident 2017 will cement the company as a leading provider to the industry and, crucially, not just in the ultra-competitive European market but branching out into Africa and the gambling superpower of Asia. "We have established our position as a top quality supplier in the UK and Irish markets, and in 2017 we are launching our retail solutions into Asia and at the same time rolling out more mobile solutions across Africa."

McDowell sees FSB's advantage in the fact the modern technology platform was built by seasoned gaming industry tech specialists and experienced traders working together in the same office. "We have developed the most efficient trading tools in the market today, and have now proven the scalability of our platform as well. In an industry where data and regulatory costs are going up, FSB are delivering technology solutions that help drive the operational costs down."

As for 2017? McDowell confirms: "There is so much opportunity in the market today, and given the huge investment into our platform, both in terms of automation and scalability, I am confident the upward curve will continue while maintaining a strong service to existing customers."

Come and see us at The International Casino Exhibition Stand: S2-355

ExCel 7-9 February, 2017