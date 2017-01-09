Watch Out for Facebook Stock in 2017
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stock has become interesting again as the prospects for 2017 look better. FB stock gained 2.3% Friday and closed at $123.41. The strength in tech stocks also sent the Nasdaq composite touching its all-time high. Facebook stock in 2016 was hammered after its third-quarter results, but it looks all set to make a comeback this year.
There have been a few analyst ratings in the past week and they point towards the potential of Facebook stock to grow further in 2017. Last week, Credit.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stock has become interesting again as the prospects for 2017 look better. FB stock gained 2.3% Friday and closed at $123.41. The strength in tech stocks also sent the Nasdaq composite touching its all-time high. Facebook stock in 2016 was hammered after its third-quarter results, but it looks all set to make a comeback this year.
There have been a few analyst ratings in the past week and they point towards the potential of Facebook stock to grow further in 2017. Last week, Credit.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...