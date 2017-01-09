Watch Out for Facebook Stock in 2017Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stock has become interesting again as the prospects for 2017 look better. FB stock gained 2.3% Friday and closed at $123.41. The strength in tech stocks also sent the Nasdaq composite touching its all-time high. Facebook stock in 2016 was hammered after its third-quarter results, but it looks all set to make a comeback this year.There have been a few analyst ratings in the past week and they point towards the potential of Facebook stock to grow further in 2017. Last week, Credit.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...