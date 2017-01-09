Dow 20,000: Just Missed
The Dow Jones Industrial Average came its closest to the 20,000 mark Friday and rose about 64.51 points to close at 19,963.
Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) were the big movers in the Dow Jones Index and helped DJIA come within a whisker of reaching the 20,000 level.
Nike gained 1.6% and closed at $53.91, while Goldman Sachs and Disney both posted gains of about 1.5% on Friday.
DJIA was held back by the big losers like.
