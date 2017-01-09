Global Oncology Startups Report 2017: Top 500 Cancer Drug Developers Developing 628 Cancer Targeting Therapies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Oncology Startups 2017" report to their offering.

Oncology Startups 2017, is the first unique attempt to provide highly precise and updated information on newly established cancer drug developing companies and enables their early identification.

The Report illuminates Top 500 cancer drug developers established during 2010-2016, and without any doubt is one of the world's largest focused data coverage on Active Drug Developers working with numerous methodologies to target cancer.

Oncology Startups 2017, is unique in many aspects as it for the first time provides cancer startups ranking, based on individual company's overall score on five major parameters- venture funding, key management, technology, deals & partnerships and cancer focused pipeline. The report, also provides quick infographics and final intelligence to keep information on fingertips.

Key Highlights:

- Startups Focused - Highly focused, includes only startups involved directly in Cancer Drug Discovery & established on and after 2010.

- Worldwide Geographic Coverage - Covers Top 500 startups from 28 countries, developing 628 cancer targeting therapies.

- Top 500 Ranking -For better, quicker and focused actionable intelligence on startups.

- Vast ImmunoOncology Coverage - Special Coverage, Infographics & Intelligence on 225 Top Emerging Immunooncology Startups.

- Technology / Drug Pipeline - Details on Individual Startup's proprietary Technologies with its Active Cancer Pipeline and University / Institutes Collaborations.

- Strategic Moves & Advantages- Quickly Identify the key strategic moves a startup is taking to be more innovative, also identify its strategic advantages, that will boost its growth going forward.

- Venture Funding / Partnering - Monitor Individual Startup's Various Funding Rounds (Private / Govt. ). Its current Partnering Status with CROs / Research Institutes / Big Pharma.

- Key Management Contacts - Big Time Saver - Key Management Details / Contacts / e-mails / LinkedIn ... all at one place

Finally, the report is based on selecting Top 500 Active Oncology Drug Developers, selected from over 700+ companies established during the duration. Also, report covers only active cancer targeting (treatment) companies excluding Merged, Dormant or Simply Idea based companies. The report does not includes cancer diagnostic and cancer pain management companies.

Oncology Startups 2017, will help various organizations working on cancer research, to supercharge with lots of new decision making information and jumpstart their current partnering/marketing efforts.

Key Topics Covered:



List of Top 500 Oncology Startup (Drug Developer) Companies



Section A :- Oncology Startups 2017 - Top 500 Active Drug Developers' Summary



Section B :- Oncology Startups 2017 - Venture Funding & Big Pharma Partnering & Deals with Startups



Section C :- Oncology Startups 2017 - Top 500 Companies Profiles



Appendix A: Country Wise List of Top 500 Oncology Startup Companies



Appendix B: Complete 628 Molecules List, along with their Developer's Name

Companies Mentioned

- AADI, LLC

- AB Initio Biotherapeutics, Inc.

- ABBA Therapeutics AG

- Accuronix Therapeutics, Inc.

- Acerta Pharma B.V

- ADC Therapeutics Sarl

- Adgero Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Adheren, Inc.

- Adicet Bio, Inc.

- - AdiuTide Pharmaceuticals GmbH

- Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings LLC

- Affilogic

- Agalimmune Ltd.

- Agilvax, Inc.

- AiVita Biomedical, Inc.

- Akshaya Bio Inc.

- Alexo Therapeutics, Inc.

- Alissa Pharma LLC

- Allomek Therapeutics LLC

- AlloOnc Corporation

- Amal Therapeutics S.A.

- Amcure GmbH

- Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc.

- Andarix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Annam Pharma, Inc.

and many more.



