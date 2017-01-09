Global Cold Pressed Juices Market 2012-2022: Rising Demand for Organic Farm Products and Their Derivatives - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cold Pressed Juices Market By Nature (Organic Vs Conventional), By Type (Fruits, Vegetables and Mixed), By Point of Sale (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Store, Online, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Global market for cold pressed juices is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2016-2022, on account of increasing online presence of major cold pressed juice manufacturers and shifting focus of manufacturers towards organic fruits and vegetables to extract cold pressed juices.



Rising demand for cold pressed juices across the globe can be attributed to increasing awareness about higher nutritional content of cold pressed juices as compared to conventional juices, and increasing health concerns due to growing incidence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, etc.

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware about the harmful effects of consuming products manufactured using synthetic ingredients and this is driving the shift towards organically produced food and beverages. Growing awareness about health benefits of consuming organic products, growing annual food and beverages spend per capita, rising infrastructural developments in supply chain and robust distribution network are anticipated to drive global cold pressed juices market through 2022.

North America dominated global market for cold pressed juices, followed by Europe due to high awareness levels among consumers in these regions about advantages of cold pressed juices. Further, PepsiCo's Naked Juice, Hain Celestial's BluePrint, Starbuck's Evolution Fresh, Suja Life, Liquiteria, etc., are few of the major companies offering cold pressed juices across the globe.



Growing demand for cold pressed juices from these companies can be attributed to their vast product offerings and robust distribution network. Moreover, entry of new players, supported by the ever-growing efficient supply chain network and technological advancements are projected to drive growth in the global cold pressed juice market in the coming years.

Global Cold Pressed Juices Market report discusses the following aspects:



Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Nature (Organic Vs Conventional), By Type (Fruits, Vegetables and Mixed), By Point of Sale (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Store, Online, Grocery/Retailers and Others)

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Growing Awareness Towards Preventive Healthcare

Rising Demand for Organic Farm Products and Their Derivatives

Increasing Availability of Packaged Cold Pressed Juices

Growing Focus on Technological Advancements

Growing Online Sales of Cold Pressed Juices

Growing Demand from Rising Youth Population

Launch of Aggressive Marketing and Promotional Strategies

Increasing Focus on Innovative Offerings As per Consumer Demand

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Air Filters Market Outlook



5. Global Cold Pressed Fruit Juices Market Outlook



6. Global Cold Pressed Vegetable Juices Market Outlook



7. Global Cold Pressed Mixed Juices Market Outlook



8. North America Cold Pressed Juices Market Outlook



9. Europe Cold Pressed Juices Market Outlook



10. Asia-Pacific Cold Pressed Juices Market Outlook



11. South America Cold Pressed Juices Market Outlook



12. Middle East & Africa Cold Pressed Juices Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



A.L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist

Drink Daily Greens LLC

Evolution Fresh

Florida Bottling Inc.

Greenhouse Juice Co.

Hain BluePrint Inc.

Juice Generation

Kuka Juice LLC.

Liquiteria

Naked Juice Company

Native Cold Pressed Juices

Odwalla Inc.

Organic Press Juices Co. LLC

Parker's Organic Juices Pty. Ltd.

Plenish Cleanse

Pressed Juicery

Rakyan Beverages Private Limited

Suja Life , LLC

, LLC The Cold Pressed Juicery

Village Juicery Inc.

