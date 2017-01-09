Asia-Pacific Hosted IP Telephony and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Services Market Report: 2016 to 2022 and the Base Year is 2015 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Hosted IP Telephony and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Services Market, 2016 Update" report to their offering.

The Asia-Pacific hosted IP telephony and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) services market entered into a fast-moving stage for the first time and various services available in the market increased across all countries in the region. Increasing awareness and demand for cloud services is also driving migration from a CapEx to OpEx model.



This research study contains the current and future trends of the Asia-Pacific hosted IP telephony and UCC services market. It also covers the competitive structure and provides a market share analysis. The growing hybrid environment creates opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market, despite the difficult economic condition.

The forecast period is from 2016 to 2022, and the base year is 2015.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Hosted IP Telephony and UCC Services Market



4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Hosted IP Telephony and UCC Services Market



5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Hosted IP Telephony and UCC Services Market



6. ANZ Breakdown



7. ASEAN Breakdown



8. Greater China Breakdown

9. India Breakdown

10. Japan Breakdown



11. South Korea Breakdown



12. The Last Word



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v3f5bx/analysis_of_the

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716