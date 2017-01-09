Pi: New Role for Julia Ross as Chief Strategist

LONDON, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pi, the leader in integrated data analytics across health and social care, announced today that Julia Ross is moving to the new role of Chief Strategist, Care & Health.

In 2001, Julia Ross became the first person to be appointed to run a social services department and a Primary Care Trust. What was an experiment in Barking and Dagenham is now national strategy.Julia Ross has brought this pioneering experience to the Care and Health Group in Pi which she has headed for the past 6 years.

Julia will be spearheading the extension of the Care and Health product into Connected Government, working with Sustainable Transformation Plans and Smart Cities.

Keesup Choe, CEO Pi stated: "Julia has done an outstanding job as managing director leading our Care and Health business. We are proud of the growth of Pi Care and Health and the expansion of the team. In this new role Julia will be able to focus on the significant opportunities we have around insights and partnerships with key organisations and in particular whole population health for local communities."

Julia Ross, Chief Strategist, said: "I am delighted to be leading our efforts in taking our success to a new level, growing strategic insights and partnerships within the Care and Health sector. I know that excellent services are only achieved with good data backing strong decision making."

About Pi Ltd.

Pi is a leader in data analytics and machine learning. Pi's solutions allow organisations and businesses to seamlessly integrate their data sources into one platform. The technology reduces data complexity, increases data quality and allows operational users across the organisation access to advanced data capability to make faster and more reliable decisions.

Contact: Angela O'Connell +44(0)7815 770792