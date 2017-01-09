Berlin/Detroit (ots) - The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) announces "model offensive" for electric mobility and an increasing share of the light truck market during its press conference at the Detroit Motor Show. German manufacturers have increased their US production and a high export ratio. VDA-President Matthias Wissmann appeals to the Trump administration to embrace globalization and free trade. Read more here: http://ots.de/ACz9l



