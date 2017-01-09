TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- VENDOME RESOURCES CORP. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VDR)(FRANKFURT: 9VR), has granted 750,000 incentive stock options to various Officers, Directors and Consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.12 per option for a period of 3 years from the date of grant and have no vesting conditions. The options are being issued under the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plans which were approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting on September 6, 2016.

About Vendome:

Vendome is a mineral exploration company located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Our primary focus is to acquire "near-term production" exploration mining projects and existing producers. Vendome Resources Corp. is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VENDOME RESOURCES CORP.

W. John Priestner, President and Chief Executive Officer

