This edition of the Medical Device TOE profiles MedTech innovations from UK. The innovations profiled in this issue have predominantly been developed by start-ups or early-stage companies, with plenty of potential for commercial application within and outside UK. Featuring both products and services, these innovations pertain to markets such as clinical trial recruitment and management, non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, sleep apnea management, transdermal drug delivery, and novel wound healing materials. These developments are in line with key technology and market trends such as wearable devices, cloud computing, connected health, and remote patient monitoring.

The Medical Device TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) analyzes and reports on new and emerging technologies and advances in R&D; product development; and regulatory matters related to neurology, ophthalmology, respiratory/anesthesia, wound care and management, surgical tools and instrumentation, drug delivery, orthopedics, endoscopy, cardiology, and monitoring.

Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

Faster Patient Recruitment through Digital Healthcare Platform Innovative Non-Invasive Glucose Monitor Use of Manuka Honey for Wound Care Next-generation Transdermal Drug Delivery Patch Wearable Device to Manage Sleep Apnea and Other Sleep Disorders Non-Invasive Bedside Diagnostics for Emergency Units Transcutaneous Continuous Glucose Monitoring Patch Wearable Device to Treat Deep Vein Thrombosis Industry Contacts



