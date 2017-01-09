

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Onvia (ONVI) said that it has appointed Russ Mann as its new President and CEO as well as member of the Board.



Mann had been CEO of Covario, a venture-backed search marketing software and services company with globally recognized enterprise clients. There, he grew the gross billings, patented several analytics innovations, and completed three software company acquisitions; the company was later acquired by Dentsu Aegis. Mann currently serves on the Board of Ooma.



Mann joins Onvia from Outerwall, recently taken private by Apollo Equity for $1.6 billion, where he led the turnaround and growth in profitability for the Gazelle e-commerce group, a marketplace for buying and selling recycled electronics. Previously, he was CMO of Nintex.



