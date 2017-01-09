Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Innovations in Healthcare Mobile Apps Medical Device TOE" report to their offering.
This edition of the Medical Device TOE depicts the current landscape and the new trends healthcare mobile apps. The most relevant applications and company profiles are depicted along with industry influencers.
The Medical Device TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) analyzes and reports on new and emerging technologies and advances in R&D; product development; and regulatory matters related to neurology, ophthalmology, respiratory/anesthesia, wound care and management, surgical tools and instrumentation, drug delivery, orthopedics, endoscopy, cardiology, and monitoring.
Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
- First FDA Cleared Mobile Prescription Therapy for Type 2 Diabetes
- Improving Medication Adherence in Glaucoma Patients
- Mobile Application to Improve Patient Safety and Satisfaction
- Happiness Tracking App for Adherence among Depressed
- Mobile-based Solution for Better Antenatal Care
- App to Reduce Drug Non-compliance due to Costs
- Mobile Application for Medication Adherence
- Motivational App for Improving Drug Compliance
- Industry Contacts
