CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- L.E.K. Consulting, a global management consulting firm, has announced the promotion of 12 new partners. The new partners have all advanced within L.E.K. and strengthen the expertise the firm brings to bear for clients across multiple industry sectors and geographies.

"I am delighted to announce our newest L.E.K. partners and recognize all they have accomplished in delivering exceptional results and impact for our clients," said Stuart Jackson, global managing partner. "We congratulate them and value their contributions to broadening our capabilities, and helping drive increased demand for our services across a broad range of businesses and industries worldwide."

L.E.K's new partners are:

Lain Anderson, based in L.E.K.'s Boston office, joined the firm in 2005, and he focuses on the Biopharma and Life Sciences practice. Lain advises clients on a range of critical issues including corporate and business unit growth strategy, R&D portfolio prioritization, product launch planning and commercialization, business development strategy, due diligence, strategic budgeting, revenue forecasting and valuation. Lain first came to the firm after graduating from Boston College. He later earned an MBA from Tuck School of Business and returned to L.E.K.

Ricardo Brau is based in Boston and joined the firm in 2008 as a Life Sciences Specialist. He advises clients on a range of critical issues, including corporate and business unit strategy, innovation, R&D portfolio management and commercial planning. Ricardo holds a bachelor's degree, a masters in biomedical engineering and a PhD in bioengineering, all from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Guillaume Duparc, based in L.E.K.'s London office, is a member of the European Healthcare Services team. He advises corporate and private equity clients across the UK and Europe on strategy development, market entry, business planning, sales force effectiveness, and buy and sell-side M&A transactions. Before joining L.E.K., he served in a strategy support role at Nestlé's head office and completed his MSc from the London School of Economics.

Andrew Garibaldi, based in Boston, serves clients in the Healthcare Services practice. He has worked extensively on payer and provider strategy, care model design, post-acute care, and transaction support engagements. Before joining L.E.K. in 2008, Andrew worked in economic consulting, particularly mergers and acquisitions. He holds a BA degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Maxime Julian joined L.E.K.'s Paris office in 2008 after receiving a masters in management from ESCP Europe. He advises clients in the Building Materials sector on critical projects, including strategy reviews, market entry strategy development and transaction support on both the buy and sell side.

Matt Korsch is based in the Chicago office and serves clients in the Industrials practice, with extensive experience in the Building Products, Oil and Gas, and Industrial Distribution sectors. He joined L.E.K. in 2004 with a BS degree from Northwestern University. He later earned his MBA from Kellogg School of Management and returned to L.E.K.

Harsha Madannavar serves clients in the Technology, Healthcare Services and Private Equity practices and is based in L.E.K.'s San Francisco office. Before joining the firm in 2007, he worked at global IT and R&D consulting firms Mindtree and Wipro. He holds a Bachelor in Engineering degree from the University of Mysore in India, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and a Master of International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Simon Middleton, based in the London office, is a member of the European Life Sciences practice and focuses on engagements in the Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medtech and Healthcare sectors. He came to L.E.K. in 2007 after earning a masters degree in Biological Sciences from Oxford University and a PhD in Biological Anthropology from Cambridge University.

Fernando Monteiro, based in L.E.K.'s São Paulo office, joined in 2014 and serves in the Retail and Consumer practice. He advises clients on a range of issues, including corporate strategy, new business development, organizational transformation and sales force effectiveness. He was previously a senior manager at Monitor. Fernando holds a bachelors degree from Pontifícia Universidade Católico do Rio de Janeiro and an MBA from COPPEAD Graduate School of Business.

Brett Peterson, based in L.E.K.'s Chicago office, joined the firm in 2006. He is a dedicated member of L.E.K.'s Industrials practice, with substantial experience in the Building Products & Materials, Chemicals, Energy and Industrial Distribution sectors. He has led a wide variety of engagements spanning growth strategy development, transaction support, pricing strategy, distribution & manufacturing, and network design & optimization. Brett holds a BA in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Leah Ralph joined L.E.K. in 2003 and is based in the firm's London office. She specializes in the Life Sciences practice and advises clients on a range of critical strategic issues. Leah has worked on a diverse set of consulting projects across the biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device industries. She holds a BA from Wesleyan University and later earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management before returning to L.E.K. She has previously served in the firm's Boston and San Francisco offices.

Maria Steingoltz is based in L.E.K.'s Chicago office. She joined the firm in 2003 and works with clients in the Consumer sector, focusing on food and beverage, as well as beauty and personal care. She advises clients on a range of critical strategic issues, including growth strategy, international expansion, pricing, and mergers & acquisitions. Maria holds a BA from Northwestern University, and later earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management before rejoining L.E.K.

