Global Oleochemical Fatty Acids Markets, 2021: Market Expected to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2021 from $12.4 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.6% - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets for Oleochemical Fatty Acids" report to their offering.

This report provides an understanding of how the composition of various fats and oils transform into the range, quality and types of acids produced and the applications for which those acids can be used. It explores the various attributes of different acid types and how these cuts compete with synthetic formed products from the petrochemical route and the major applications outlets.

Oleochemicals, such as fatty acids, will be a vital link in the supply chain as their outstanding functionality and versatility make them ideal to be used in a multitude of applications. In addition, the high reactivity of this acid enables the production of a range of derivatives that can be tailored to meet the needs of a number of end-user industries, which use the formulations to produce the ideal blend of functionality and performance.



The range of derivatives is dependent on the reaction site used. Derivatives can be produced using the acid functionality, such as saponification, esterification, ethoxylation or amination, while derivatives based on the unsaturation include isomerization, dimerization, epoxidation and hydrogenation acids.



Fatty acids and their derivatives have a range of functionality that can be used to support the move away from the petrochemical-based platform that is reliant on the rapidly reducing fossil fuel industry since all the easy oil has been extracted and the remaining oil is more inaccessible, more remote and located in more inhospitable environments. While the equivalent renewable biorefinery-type platform has a long way to go to be commercially viable and suitable to replace the petrochemical platform, oleochemicals will be a major contributor to such development.



The study is divided into a number of sections and covers the following fatty acid types:



- Stearic acid.

- Distilled fatty acids.

- Fractionated fatty acids.

- Polyunsaturated acids, including tall oil fatty acids.

- Oleic acids.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Overview Of The Industry



4: Overview Of Markets And Applications For Natural Fatty Acids



5: Legislation



6: Technology And Chemistry Of Fatty Acids



7: Patents And New Technology Trends In Fatty Acid Technology



8: Company Profiles



