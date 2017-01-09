Food Antioxidants Market Worth 1.48 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Food Antioxidants Marketby Type (Natural, Synthetic), Form (Dry, Liquid), Source (Plant, Petroleum), Application (Fats & Oils, Prepared Foods/Meat/Poultry, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Seafood), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market was valued at USD 1.05 Billion in 2015. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2017, to reach 1.48 Billion by 2022.

The market for food antioxidants is directly influenced by the increase in the purchasing power of the global population, owing to their use in applications such as prepared foods, prepared meat & poultry, beverages, fats & oils, bakery & confectionery, and seafood.

The application of food antioxidants in the prepared meat & poultry segment was the largest in 2015

Prepared meat & poultry products constitute a substantial portion of the world's diet; hence, food antioxidants are largely used for preventing oxidative degradation of these products, owing to which it was the most dominant market amongst all the applications.

Natural antioxidants segment, by type, projected to be the fastest-growing in the Food Antioxidants Market during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the natural antioxidants segment is projected to grow at a higher rate in the U.S. and Europe due to the safety issues associated with synthetic antioxidants and also due to the stringent government regulations with reference to the use and labeling of synthetic antioxidants.

Asia-Pacific dominated the Food Antioxidants Market in 2015

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in the Food Antioxidants Market in 2015. The major countries contributing significantly toward the growth of the market include China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The rapidly growing food & beverage industry and young demographics in the Asia-Pacific region have led to an increase in the consumption of prepared foods, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the market for food antioxidants.

The Food Antioxidants Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Frutarom, Ltd (Israel), Barentz Group (Netherlands), Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd. (India), Kalsec, Inc. (U.S.), and Kemin industries, Inc. (U.S.).

