Late last week the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced that with its Global Infrastructure Fund it will invest $125 million in equity in Hero Future Energies, the renewable energy division of India's Hero Group.

IFC estimates that this will allow Hero to establish 1 GW of solar and wind plants in India over the next 12 months. The developer currently clams a presence in 12 Indian states, with an installed capacity of over 360 MW.

But that is very little to compared to what the company has planned. Hero has set a goal to reach 2.7 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2020, and according to Mercom Capital the company ...

