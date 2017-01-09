BerGenBio AS, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class drugs for aggressive cancers. today announced that its chief executive officer, Richard Godfrey will deliver a corporate presentation charting the major progress achieved with its first-in-class AXL inhibitor, BGB324 over recent months at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase™, being held January 9-11, 2017 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco. The company has enhanced its programme of mono- and combination therapy trials in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to demonstrate BGB324's effectiveness in combating the increasingly reported tumor resistance to the emerging class of new immune checkpoint inhibitors.

About BerGenBio AS

BerGenBio AS is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class drugs for aggressive cancers. The company is a world leader in understanding the biology of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), a widely recognised key pathway in immune evasion, acquired cancer drug-resistance and metastasis. The company's lead drug candidate BGB324 is a first-in-class, highly selective small molecule inhibitor of the Axl receptor tyrosine kinase which blocks the epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT). Phase Ib clinical trials are underway as single agent and in combination with standard of care drugs cytarabine in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and erlotinib in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

