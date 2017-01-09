Qatar Sanitary Ware (Water Closets & Cisterns, Basins, Urinals, Bathtubs & Others) Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities Report 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Qatar Sanitary Ware Market By Product Type (Water Closets & Cisterns, Basins, Urinals, Bathtubs & Others), By Application (Residential Vs. Commercial), By Organized Vs. Unorganized, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The sanitary ware market in Qatar is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2016-2021

Qatar sanitary ware market is expected to grow at a robust pace over the next five years. Moreover, with rising environmental concerns, consumers in Qatar are increasingly opting for eco-friendly sanitary ware and bathroom fitting products, which can save up to 20% of total water consumption as compared to traditional products.



Consequently, sanitary ware products such as low water consuming flushing systems and infrared controls, sensor taps and showers are witnessing increasing market traction in Qatar sanitary ware market. Major market players involved in selling their products through various distribution channels, including exclusive company showrooms, wholesalers, multi-brand retail outlets, etc. are rigorously investing in the Qatar sanitary ware market to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

Growth in the market is anticipated on account of increasing hygiene consciousness, growing hospitality sector and growing inclination towards lifestyle oriented products.



Segment-wise, Water Closets & Cisterns is the most dominant segment in the country due to its high demand from residential and commercial sector. Region-wise, Eastern Region dominated the country's sanitary ware market in 2015, and its dominance is anticipated to continue during the forecast period as well.



Few of the leading players operating in the country's sanitary ware market include RAK Ceramics, Toto Ltd., Kludi GmbH & Co. KG, Jaquar and HEWI, among others.



"Qatar Sanitary Ware Market discusses the following aspects of sanitary ware market in Qatar:



Qatar Sanitary Ware Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Product Type (Water Closets & Cisterns, Basins, Urinals, Bathtubs & Others), By Application (Residential Vs. Commercial), By Organized Vs. Unorganized

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Demand for Water Efficient Products

Growing Use of Aesthetics and Luxury Products

Product Innovations

Commercial Sector - An Emerging Market for Sanitary Ware

Growing Popularity of Innovative Shower Panels

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Sanitary Ware Market Overview



5. Qatar Sanitary Ware Market Outlook



6. Qatar Water Closets and Cisterns Market Outlook



7. Qatar Basins Market Outlook



8. Qatar Urinals Market Outlook



9. Qatar Bathtubs Market Outlook



10. Qatar Other Sanitary Ware Market Outlook



11. Import-Export Dynamics



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Qatar Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Bocchi

Geberit International AG

HEWI Heinrich Wilke GmbH

Jaquar Middle East

Kludi GmbH & Co. KG

Parryware

RAK Ceramics

Salco Qatar

Toto Ltd.

United International Company

