Nanocellulose Global Opportunity Report: Company Profiles, Products, Capacities, Production Processes and Commmercial Activities - Research and Markets

The Nanocellulose Global Opportunity Report provides a clear pathway to commercial opportunities in nanocellulose. The 374 page report covers current and future opportunities for nanocellulose across a wide range of markets, including paper & board, composites, biopackaging, coatings & films, medical & healthcare, textiles, oil & gas, filtration, rheology modifiers, aerogels, 3D printing and printed & flexible electronics.

Report Contents:

- Global production capacities

- Current products

- Stage of commercialization for nanocellulose applications by company

- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets

- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocellulose including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges

- In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commmercial activities

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Market Opportunity Analysis

1.2 Commercial Impact Rating System

1.3 Market Challenges Rating System



2 Executive Summary



2.1 Applications



2.2 Production



2.3 Market Drivers



2.4 Market and Technical Challenges



2.5 Market Size

3 Introduction



3.1 Properties of Nanomaterials



3.2 Categorization

4 Nanomaterials Regulations



4.1 Europe



4.2 United States



4.3 Asia

5 Nanocellulose

5.1 What is Nanocellulose?



5.2 Types of Nanocellulose



5.3 Synthesis of Cellulose Materials



5.4 Properties of Nanocellulose



5.5 Advantages of Nanocellulose



5.6 Manufacture of Nanocellulose



5.7 Production Methods



6 Nanocellulose Market Structure



7 SWOT Analysis for Nanocellulose



8 Regulations and Standards



8.1 Standards



8.2 Toxicity



8.3 Regulation



9 Regional Initiatives and Government Funding



10 Nanocellulose Applications



11 Nanocellulose Technology Readiness Level (TRL)



12 Nanocellulose End User Market Segment Analysis

12.1 Production of Nanocellulose



12.2 Nanocellulose Patents & Publications

13 Composites



13.1 Market Drivers and Trends



13.2 Applications



14 Paper & Board



14.1 Market Drivers and Trends



14.2 Applications



14.3 Market Size



14.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity



14.5 Market Challenges



14.6 Commercial Activity

15 Textiles

15.1 Market Drivers for Nanocellulose



15.2 Applications



15.3 Nanocellulose Opportunity



15.4 Market Challenges



15.5 Commercial Activity



16 Medical & Healthcare



16.1 Market Drivers and Trends



16.2 Applications



16.3 Market Size



16.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity



16.5 Commercial Activity



17 Coatings, Films & Paints



17.1 Market Drivers and Trends



17.2 Applications



17.3 Market Size



17.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity



17.5 Commercial Activity



18 Aerogels



18.1 Market Drivers and Trends



18.2 Market Size



18.3 Applications



18.4 Nanocellulose Product Developers in Aerogels



19 Oil and Gas Exploration



19.1 Market Drivers and Trends



19.2 Applications



19.3 Market Size



19.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity



19.5 Market Challenges



19.6 Commercial Activity



20 Filtration and Separation



20.1 Market Drivers and Trends



20.2 Applications



20.3 Market Size



20.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity



20.5 Market Challenges



20.6 Commercial Activity

21 Rheology Modifiers



21.1 Applications



21.2 Commercial Activity



22 Printed and Flexible Electronics

22.1 Market Drivers and Trends



22.2 Applications



22.3 Market Size



22.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity



22.5 Market Challenges



22.6 Commercial Activity



23 3D Printing

23.1 Market Drivers



23.2 Market Size



23.3 Nanocellulose Opportunity



23.4 Market Challenges



23.5 Commercial Activity



24 Nanocellulose Company Profiles



24.1 Producers and Types of Nanocellulose Produced (NCF, NCC, BCC)



24.2 Target Markets for Producers



24.3 Nanofibrillar Cellulose (NFC) Producers



24.4 Cellulose Nanocrystal (CNC) Producers



24.5 Bacterial Cellulose (BC) Producers



24.6 Other Producers and Application Developers



25 Main Nanocellulose Research Centres



26 References

