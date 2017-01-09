Nanocellulose Global Opportunity Report: Company Profiles, Products, Capacities, Production Processes and Commmercial Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Nanocellulose Global Opportunity Report" report to their offering.
The Nanocellulose Global Opportunity Report provides a clear pathway to commercial opportunities in nanocellulose. The 374 page report covers current and future opportunities for nanocellulose across a wide range of markets, including paper & board, composites, biopackaging, coatings & films, medical & healthcare, textiles, oil & gas, filtration, rheology modifiers, aerogels, 3D printing and printed & flexible electronics.
Report Contents:
- Global production capacities
- Current products
- Stage of commercialization for nanocellulose applications by company
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocellulose including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges
- In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commmercial activities
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
1.1 Market Opportunity Analysis
1.2 Commercial Impact Rating System
1.3 Market Challenges Rating System
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Applications
2.2 Production
2.3 Market Drivers
2.4 Market and Technical Challenges
2.5 Market Size
3 Introduction
3.1 Properties of Nanomaterials
3.2 Categorization
4 Nanomaterials Regulations
4.1 Europe
4.2 United States
4.3 Asia
5 Nanocellulose
5.1 What is Nanocellulose?
5.2 Types of Nanocellulose
5.3 Synthesis of Cellulose Materials
5.4 Properties of Nanocellulose
5.5 Advantages of Nanocellulose
5.6 Manufacture of Nanocellulose
5.7 Production Methods
6 Nanocellulose Market Structure
7 SWOT Analysis for Nanocellulose
8 Regulations and Standards
8.1 Standards
8.2 Toxicity
8.3 Regulation
9 Regional Initiatives and Government Funding
10 Nanocellulose Applications
11 Nanocellulose Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
12 Nanocellulose End User Market Segment Analysis
12.1 Production of Nanocellulose
12.2 Nanocellulose Patents & Publications
13 Composites
13.1 Market Drivers and Trends
13.2 Applications
14 Paper & Board
14.1 Market Drivers and Trends
14.2 Applications
14.3 Market Size
14.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity
14.5 Market Challenges
14.6 Commercial Activity
15 Textiles
15.1 Market Drivers for Nanocellulose
15.2 Applications
15.3 Nanocellulose Opportunity
15.4 Market Challenges
15.5 Commercial Activity
16 Medical & Healthcare
16.1 Market Drivers and Trends
16.2 Applications
16.3 Market Size
16.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity
16.5 Commercial Activity
17 Coatings, Films & Paints
17.1 Market Drivers and Trends
17.2 Applications
17.3 Market Size
17.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity
17.5 Commercial Activity
18 Aerogels
18.1 Market Drivers and Trends
18.2 Market Size
18.3 Applications
18.4 Nanocellulose Product Developers in Aerogels
19 Oil and Gas Exploration
19.1 Market Drivers and Trends
19.2 Applications
19.3 Market Size
19.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity
19.5 Market Challenges
19.6 Commercial Activity
20 Filtration and Separation
20.1 Market Drivers and Trends
20.2 Applications
20.3 Market Size
20.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity
20.5 Market Challenges
20.6 Commercial Activity
21 Rheology Modifiers
21.1 Applications
21.2 Commercial Activity
22 Printed and Flexible Electronics
22.1 Market Drivers and Trends
22.2 Applications
22.3 Market Size
22.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity
22.5 Market Challenges
22.6 Commercial Activity
23 3D Printing
23.1 Market Drivers
23.2 Market Size
23.3 Nanocellulose Opportunity
23.4 Market Challenges
23.5 Commercial Activity
24 Nanocellulose Company Profiles
24.1 Producers and Types of Nanocellulose Produced (NCF, NCC, BCC)
24.2 Target Markets for Producers
24.3 Nanofibrillar Cellulose (NFC) Producers
24.4 Cellulose Nanocrystal (CNC) Producers
24.5 Bacterial Cellulose (BC) Producers
24.6 Other Producers and Application Developers
25 Main Nanocellulose Research Centres
26 References
