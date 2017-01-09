sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.01.2017 | 16:11
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nanocellulose Global Opportunity Report: Company Profiles, Products, Capacities, Production Processes and Commmercial Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Nanocellulose Global Opportunity Report" report to their offering.

The Nanocellulose Global Opportunity Report provides a clear pathway to commercial opportunities in nanocellulose. The 374 page report covers current and future opportunities for nanocellulose across a wide range of markets, including paper & board, composites, biopackaging, coatings & films, medical & healthcare, textiles, oil & gas, filtration, rheology modifiers, aerogels, 3D printing and printed & flexible electronics.

Report Contents:

- Global production capacities
- Current products
- Stage of commercialization for nanocellulose applications by company
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocellulose including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges
- In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commmercial activities

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Market Opportunity Analysis

1.2 Commercial Impact Rating System

1.3 Market Challenges Rating System

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Applications

2.2 Production

2.3 Market Drivers

2.4 Market and Technical Challenges

2.5 Market Size

3 Introduction

3.1 Properties of Nanomaterials

3.2 Categorization

4 Nanomaterials Regulations

4.1 Europe

4.2 United States

4.3 Asia

5 Nanocellulose

5.1 What is Nanocellulose?

5.2 Types of Nanocellulose

5.3 Synthesis of Cellulose Materials

5.4 Properties of Nanocellulose

5.5 Advantages of Nanocellulose

5.6 Manufacture of Nanocellulose

5.7 Production Methods

6 Nanocellulose Market Structure

7 SWOT Analysis for Nanocellulose

8 Regulations and Standards

8.1 Standards

8.2 Toxicity

8.3 Regulation

9 Regional Initiatives and Government Funding

10 Nanocellulose Applications

11 Nanocellulose Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

12 Nanocellulose End User Market Segment Analysis

12.1 Production of Nanocellulose

12.2 Nanocellulose Patents & Publications

13 Composites

13.1 Market Drivers and Trends

13.2 Applications

14 Paper & Board

14.1 Market Drivers and Trends

14.2 Applications

14.3 Market Size

14.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity

14.5 Market Challenges

14.6 Commercial Activity

15 Textiles

15.1 Market Drivers for Nanocellulose

15.2 Applications

15.3 Nanocellulose Opportunity

15.4 Market Challenges

15.5 Commercial Activity

16 Medical & Healthcare

16.1 Market Drivers and Trends

16.2 Applications

16.3 Market Size

16.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity

16.5 Commercial Activity

17 Coatings, Films & Paints

17.1 Market Drivers and Trends

17.2 Applications

17.3 Market Size

17.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity

17.5 Commercial Activity

18 Aerogels

18.1 Market Drivers and Trends

18.2 Market Size

18.3 Applications

18.4 Nanocellulose Product Developers in Aerogels

19 Oil and Gas Exploration

19.1 Market Drivers and Trends

19.2 Applications

19.3 Market Size

19.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity

19.5 Market Challenges

19.6 Commercial Activity

20 Filtration and Separation

20.1 Market Drivers and Trends

20.2 Applications

20.3 Market Size

20.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity

20.5 Market Challenges

20.6 Commercial Activity

21 Rheology Modifiers

21.1 Applications

21.2 Commercial Activity

22 Printed and Flexible Electronics

22.1 Market Drivers and Trends

22.2 Applications

22.3 Market Size

22.4 Nanocellulose Opportunity

22.5 Market Challenges

22.6 Commercial Activity

23 3D Printing

23.1 Market Drivers

23.2 Market Size

23.3 Nanocellulose Opportunity

23.4 Market Challenges

23.5 Commercial Activity

24 Nanocellulose Company Profiles

24.1 Producers and Types of Nanocellulose Produced (NCF, NCC, BCC)

24.2 Target Markets for Producers

24.3 Nanofibrillar Cellulose (NFC) Producers

24.4 Cellulose Nanocrystal (CNC) Producers

24.5 Bacterial Cellulose (BC) Producers

24.6 Other Producers and Application Developers

25 Main Nanocellulose Research Centres

26 References

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rl2443/the_nanocellulose

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire