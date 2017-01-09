Global Real Estate & Construction Drone Industry Report 2015-2025: Industry will Reach a Cumulative Market Value of $20.5 Billion and a Total Shipment of Over 6.3 Million Units for 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drones for Real Estate & Construction Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025" report to their offering.



Global demand for drones in real estate & construction industry will reach a cumulative market value of $20.5 billion and a total shipment of over 6.3 million units for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending.



This represents a continued growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of drones for overall real estate & construction industry.



Drones for Real Estate & Construction Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research study of the real estate & construction drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



On basis of industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following two sections with annual shipment and revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:



- Construction Industry

- Real Estate

On basis of drone application, the global market is studied in the following segments with sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:



- Land Management

- Construction Process

- Structure Inspection

- Property Marketing

- Other Applications



On basis of UAV end-user, the global drones market in real estate & construction industry is segmented into four sections with annual revenue and unit shipment data available for each section in every year of 2014-2025:



- Residential Property

- Commercial Property

- Industrial Property

- Public Property

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Industrial Vertical



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape

- 3D Robotics Inc

- Aerial Imaging Resources

- AeroVironment, Inc.

- Agribotix LLC

- Aibotix GmbH

- AirBorn Imaging

- Airware, Inc.

- AutoCopter Corp.

- Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

- Cenpac Images

- Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

- Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

- Delair-Tech

- DroneDeploy

- DroneVU Studios

- Eagle UAV Services

- Navix Drones, LLC

- Phoenix Drone Services LLC

- Precision Drone

- Schiebel

- senseFly/Parrot

- Skycatch Inc

- The Drone Co.

- Trimble Navigation Ltd.

- Yuneec International

