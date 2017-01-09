

ROME (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump announced Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' plan to invest $1 billion in its Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2000 jobs.



It comes days after Ford said that it will expand in Michigan and U.S. 'instead of building a BILLION dollar plant in Mexico,' Trump said on Twitter Monday. 'Thank you Ford & Fiat C!'



The new heavy investment is for manufacturing two new models of sport utility vehicles and a new model Jeep brand pickup truck, US media reported.



