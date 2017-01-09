EXCHANGE NOTICE, 9 JANUARY 2017 SHARES



CAPMAN PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE



The 635 640 new shares subscribed in the directed issue of CapMan Plc will be traded together with the old shares as of 10 January 2017.



Identifiers of CapMan Plc's share:



Trading code: CAPMAN ISIN code: FI0009009377 Orderbook id: 24246 Number of shares: 143 948 895



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 9.1.2017 OSAKKEET



CAPMAN OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI



CapMan Oyj:n suunnatussa annissa merkityt uudet osakkeet yhteensä 635.640 kappaletta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 10.1.2017 alkaen.



CapMan Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: CAPMAN ISIN-koodi: FI0009009377 id: 24246 Osakemäärä: 143.948.895



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260