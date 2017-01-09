Engineered Quartz Countertops Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.77% During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to report Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Countertops Market grew at a CAGR of approximately 15.54% during 2011-2015, on the heels of wide applicability of engineered quartz across applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom countertops, bar counters, etc. coupled with a plethora of aesthetic qualities such as heat and scratches resistance, low maintenance requirement and high availability in the color and design.

While Global Engineered Quartz Countertops Market is further projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 16.77% during 2016 - 2021. Region wise, North America leads the market in the value terms with a staggering share of around 40.37% share in the year 2015. Robust preference of premium engineered quart materials coupled with escalating focus of the leading companies on the region is backing the leadership of the region. However, growth wise APAC has been the fastest growing region with the growth being boosted by the augmenting remodelling of houses along with an increasing preference for multiple kitchen and bathrooms and surging per capita income.

Driven by a gamut of various drivers, Engineered Quartz Countertops market is expected to exhibit higher CAGR in the forecast period. "Rising demand across various residential sectors, burgeoning construction activities in the developing regions, increasing construction of residential housing units coupled with rapid demand from the remodelling activities is anticipated to propel the growth of engineered quartz countertops market in the forecast period".

Scope of the Report

The report provides Coverage by Sector are Residential and Commercial

The report provides coverage by Region are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW

The report provides coverage by Country are United States, China, Canada and Australia

Companies: CaesarstoneSpot-Yam Ltd., Cambria, Silestone, Hanwha and Pokarna Limited

