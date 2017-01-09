Stockton Projecting a Big Future in the Market of China

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stockton STK specializes in the development and marketing of botanical based biopesticides, today announced that its Timorex Gold® biofungicide obtained registration from the Ministry of Agriculture People's Republic of China for the control of fungal plant diseases on Powdery Mildew (Sphaerotheca macularis) of strawberries and Early Blight (Alternaria solani) of tomato.

Stockton has pioneered plant extract biopesticides, with its flagship biofungicide, Timorex Gold® used in conventional spraying programs for sustainable crop production. In China, Timorex Gold® presents a true alternative for the tomato and strawberry producers, as this natural fungicide enables chemical load reduction and is a highly effective resistance management tool. Timorex Gold® not only showed equal control of most diseases on many crops when joint spray program with conventional fungicides also can improve quality of fruits and vegetables.

"China approval is an important milestone for Timorex Gold® we project a big future in this market," stated Guy Elitzur, CEO of Stockton. "This is a significant confirmation of our product's platform, paving the way for the flow of our new and innovative products and for sustainable crop protection."

Agriculture is a vital industry in China, employing over 300 million farmers and the second-largest economy in the world, growing rapidly, around 26% shares, in the Asia-Pacific biopesticides market. Timorex Gold® registration approval in China will be a very helpful tool to support Chinese government agenda to reduce chemical pesticide and chemical fertilizer application policy.

"Our registration in China is extremely important for our Timorex Gold®. We anticipate a great commercial future for our product in this significant market," concluded Guy Elitzur.

About the Stockton STK

Stockton STK specializes in the development and marketing of botanical-based biopesticides. Its core focus is on the incorporation of these biopesticides into integrated agriculture spraying programs that use conventional chemical products, thus creating a balanced, cleaner and sustainable agricultural environment.

Stockton is a global company established in 1994 and has an active R&D Center for the development of future natural products for crop protection. Its unique research and development center in Israel invests substantial resources in developing 'green' products. Stockton has a variety of products adapted to different agro ecological areas, biological parameters and regulatory guidelines.

Stockton's flagship product Timorex Gold® is used to control a broad spectrum of diseases in diverse crops. The product demonstrates an efficacy equivalent to chemical fungicides and is suitable to be used in conventional and organic agriculture. Timorex Gold® is registered and sold in over 30 countries.