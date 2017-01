9 January 2017



M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C.



The Board of M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announce



that the net asset value (NAV) at 12:00 noon today was £446.8 million.



Income Shares * 58.28p



Capital Shares 0.00p



Zero Dividend Preference Shares 120.08p



Income & Growth Units 58.28p



Package Units 178.36p



The net asset values have been calculated on a cum-income basis,



with dividends payable deducted from net assets on the ex-dividend



date. Financial assets are valued on a mid-market price basis.



* The ex-income NAV of each Income Shares is 56.76p.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV080553292R27



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX