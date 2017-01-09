RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Sckipio Technologies, the leader in G.fast chipsets today announced that David Baum, CEO of Sckipio, will be presenting at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:40 a.m. ET. Mr. Baum will also be holding one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The conference is being held January 10-12, 2017 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham representative.

Needham & Company's 19th Annual Growth Conference (NGC) gives institutional investors, private equity firms and venture capitalists access to over 300 growth companies from a broad range of industries. A key goal of the NGC is to deliver investable choices coupled with a better understanding of the rapidly changing environment in which each company operates.

About Sckipio

Sckipio, the leader in G.fast, develops award-winning, standards-compliant G.fast modems used to enable ultra-broadband access and mobile backhaul. Sckipio partners with more than 30 companies globally on G.fast and is one of the leading contributors to the ITU-T standard. For more information about Sckipio, visit our website at www.sckipio.com. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn, SlideShare, and Twitter @SckipioTech.

Media Contacts:

Rainier Communications

Marianne Dempsey/Michelle McMahon

sckipio@rainierco.com

508-475-0025