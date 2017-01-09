Video insight specialist Voxpopme has partnered with the global leader in emotion recognition software, Affectiva.

Affectiva's Emotion AI will be integrated into the Voxpopme platform to enable the meticulous analysis of facial expressions within video feedback, instantly coding it into powerful emotion data. The integration means researchers using Voxpopme's video insight platform will be able to accurately measure and quantify human expressions of emotion in new and existing video feedback.

Affectiva's agile solution complements Voxpopme's approach of making video research fast, accessible and scalable. The patented technology behind Affectiva's emotion detection makes it ideal for delivering emotion metrics and understanding the subtleties of facial expressions across any number of Voxpopme projects.

The partnership is a significant step forward for tech-based video research, making it easier for researchers to get deep insights into consumer behavior as the traditional challenges of working with video diminish.

Graham Page, Executive Vice President Head of Global Research Solutions for Kantar Millward Brown, commented:

"To date, we have only worked independently with Voxpopme and Affectiva, so we're very excited about the prospect of this integration. Facial coding is a powerful way to understand consumers' unfiltered responses, and Affectiva's market leading solution enables us to understand a wide range of emotional responses to marketing content.

"Combining this with Voxpopme's scalable video insight technology will enable us to expand our emotional insight across a much wider range of the work that we do. This partnership will greatly increase the depth of understanding of product, service and marketing success that we can offer to our clients."

Dr. Rana el Kaliouby, Affectiva co-Founder and CEO, commented:

"We're very excited to be working with Voxpopme. Emotions predict consumer behavior, brand perception and brand loyalty. Our emotion recognition technology is perfectly suited to their video-first research approach. Both organizations are focused on gaining a far deeper insight into the lives and emotions of consumers and this partnership is set to benefit the world's largest brands and their customers.

"Voxpopme's ability to capture, analyze and share video content at scale means they will be able to leverage the flexibility of our advanced emotion analytics across a full range of projects. Researchers using Voxpopme video will soon be able to search and filter all videos by specific emotions, derived from the facial expressions of hundreds of respondents in a matter of minutes."

Dave Carruthers, Voxpopme CEO, commented:

"It's a pleasure to be collaborating with Affectiva. They've developed a sophisticated, proven technology that will add another powerful tool to our video analysis capabilities.

"We've always championed the emotional element of consumer videos as the true driver of action, and so the decision to collaborate with Affectiva was an easy one.

"The combination of Voxpopme's video analysis platform and Affectiva's emotive analysis capabilities will bring our clients closer to their customers' stories and provide an even greater experience when establishing insights with video."

About Voxpopme

Founded in 2013, Voxpopme has quickly established an impressive global client list of brands and agencies and has offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Voxpopme platform allows clients to quickly capture video within any survey, analyse at scale and share with ease Voxpopme for a deeper understanding and greater impact.

For more information: www.voxpopme.com

About Affectiva

Affectiva is the pioneer in Emotion AI, the next frontier of artificial intelligence. Affectiva's mission is to bring emotional intelligence to the digital world with its emotion recognition technology that senses and analyzes facial expressions and emotions. Affectiva's patented software is built on an emotion AI science platform that uses computer vision, deep learning and the world's largest emotion data repository of more than 4.8 million faces analyzed from 75 countries, amounting to more than 50 billion emotion data points.

For more information: www.affectiva.com

