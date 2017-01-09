The Latest Technology Beast Unveiled - Honor 6X

ByHonor and Its Global Partners

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, the leading smartphone e-brand under Huawei Group, unveiled its latest mighty technology beast - Honor 6X at CES 2017, boasting a range of premium features such as dual-lens rear camera, long-lasting battery and strong performance. The debuting of Honor 6X remarks another year of fast growth and prosperity for Honor. Entering 2017, Honor has announced a series of strategic collaborations with global partners which are also internet-based and defined by their millennial driven products, services and business models.

Honor's 2017 global digital partners covers the areas of music, news, tools and games. The move to expand its breadth within the internet and application based ecosystem is another bold step from Honor to dive into a new era of co-created, fun experiences designed with millennials in mind.

Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor, said: "We would like to express the deepest gratitude to our partners around the world. We believe that the win-win partnership that we have established creates synergies for the many of us to achieve extraordinary results of business which cannot be accomplished by one's own capability, at the same time offers better mobile internet experience to digital natives to address their evolving needs and preferences. The achievements brought by the extensive partnership confirm the motto that Honor 6X embodies: 'Double or Nothing'!"

Key Features of Honor 6X

The Honor 6X runs on a Kirin 655 SoC with octa-core CPU and packs a 5.5-inch full HD (1920*1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass. Keen photographers will be impressed with the new 12MP + 2MP dual lens camera with multiple shooting modes, while a few little surprises in the form of new functionality includes: split-screen, scrolling screen, video enhancement and eye-comfort mode and 3,340 mAh of battery life. These, along with multiple other enhancements to the performance, camera, display and overall user experience have been made to allow millennial to enjoy a world of music, gaming and movies.

Key Highlights of Honor Global Partnerships

Gameloft

As part of the launch of the Honor 5X in May 2016, Honor teamed up with Gameloft, leader in the development and publishing of mobile games, to launch an engaging campaign: The Asphalt 8 Honor Cup. The challenge enabled players across the US, France, Germany and Russia to compete head-to-head for Honor and Gameloft communities in the popular mobile game, Asphalt 8: Airborne. Further to the successful collaboration of Honor 8, three Gameloft games will also be featured in the new Honor 6X.

AccuWeather

AccuWeather will provide Honor 6X with the AccuWeather powered widget and detailed weather information which will provide users with real-time, global weather conditions with Superior Accuracy along with 5-day and hourly forecasts.

Kika Santa Claus's War of Honor

To celebrate the launch of the Honor 6X during the festive season, Honor joined hands with Kika, a creative developer for innovative technologies that support user expressions through next-generation keyboard applications, to create the game, Santa Claus's War of Honor, where winners have a chance to win an Honor 6X or Kika gift card.

JAM Honor Music Contest

Empowering millennials to cultivate their inner artist and create their own music on any smartphone, Honor has teamed up with music maker, JAM. The collaboration will see both brands organize Double or Nothing Global Music Contest, to call for millennials all over the world to unleash their musical creativity and produce music pieces using the new Jam app with Honor elements.

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.