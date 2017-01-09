Global Cancer Vaccines Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.93% by 2022

PUNE, India, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds "Global Cancer Vaccines Market to 2022 - Robust Growth Driven by Increasing Prevalence, New Therapeutic Vaccine Approvals and Strong Uptake of Treatments Targeting CD19" to its store. Global revenues for the cancer vaccines market are forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.93%, from $2.5 billion in 2015 to $7.5 billion in 2022. Which drugs will achieve blockbuster status and how will the key player companies perform during the forecast period

Key Marketed Products discussed in this research report are Gardasil/Gardasil, Provenge, Cervarix, Imlygic, DCVax-L and Recombivax HB.

Therapeutic vaccine administration will increase the overall survival of poor-performance-status patients, and enable more rounds of treatment to be given - factors that will contribute to growing global revenues for this class of therapy. However, cancer vaccines are not perceived as having strong commercial potential, as immune checkpoint inhibitors are expected to dominate the treatment landscape for leukemia and lymphoma during the forecast period.

A number of common etiologic factors have been strongly characterized as raising the risk of developing cancer, including age, chronic inflammation, gender, obesity, tobacco usage and heritable cancer syndromes. The risk of cancer increases greatly in patients over the age of 65. Populations in developed countries are projected to become increasingly aged and show rising obesity incidence, which will drive cancer prevalence and revenue growth for its treatments.

Prophylactic vaccines are currently used to immunize against viruses, which have been shown to increase the risk of cancer, with viral factors being the underlying cause of approximately 15% of cancers worldwide.

The cancer vaccine pipeline is large and fairly diverse, and contains 1,286 products.

