Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive sunroof marketto grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automotive sunroof market for 2017-2021. The study considers revenue generated from unit shipment of sunroofs in cars to determine the market size.

Geographically, APAC lead the market, holding a share of 38% (2016 figures), and over 47% of the incremental growth is expected to be from this region. The high adoption of passenger cars in this region, coupled with the shifting preference from fuel economy to extra features, are the key drivers for the growing adoption of sunroofs in automotive vehicles.

Webasto is the leader in the sunroof market, holding more than 50% of the total shares. The company has been growing by increasing its products offerings as well as business units and is currently one of the leading suppliers of convertible roof systems. Their most popular product, the Hollandia 700, is designed in such a way that it integrates into the roof liner, and once opened disappears unnoticeably into the roof lining and blends well with the interior of the car.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive sunroof market:

Use of smart glass in sunroofs in automobiles

Sunroofs as stock filament and aftermarket offerings driving market

Focus on entry level cars bringing in high-volume growth

Smart glass sunroofs in automobiles

"The use of smart glass in vehicles has increased owing to the various advantages that it offers. It allows a laminating glazing side and does not pose any security issues. It is also lightweight, which increases the fuel efficiency of vehicles. Moreover, strict measures taken by different regulatory bodies, such as Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards in the US, are further intensifying the use of smart glass in vehicles," says Siddharth Jaiswal, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

Smart glasses offer multiple benefits like increased affordability, increased control on light and heat emission, and reduction in the use of heating ventilation and air conditioning(HVAC) unit to maintain the inner temperature of the vehicle. These factors have led to smart glasses finding large applications in the sunroofs market. OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz,Audi, BMW have started to consistently make use of smart glass in the sunroofs of their vehicles.

Sunroofs as stock filament and aftermarket offerings

The increased installation of sunroofs in cars is because the users want to control the amount of light entering vehicles. As the disposable income among consumers is increasing, they are demanding an increased level of comfort in their vehicles, which has led to the installation of HVAC systems within sunroofs. As the automobile market is getting more competitive, automakers are trying to introduce additional features in their vehicles such as sunroofs to retain their position in the market.

Another key factor driving this market is the increasing demand from existing automotive owners for their vehicles to be fitted with sunroofs. The option of integrating roof systems after the vehicles have left the assembly line is a major driver of the global automotive sunroof market. Additionally, since users prefer sunroofs due to the increased level of comfort that they offer, OEMs are offering sunroofs as an integrating option or as a built-in option in mid and luxury segment cars.

Focus on entry level cars

"With technological advancements in automobiles, sunroofs, which were once a feature found in luxurious vehicles only, now finds increasing rates of adoption even in low-priced cars. Currently, most of the cars have sunroofs installed as a factory fitment. Vendors like Inalfa, which is the second largest sunroof provider, capitalize on this by marketing their products to entire vehicle manufacturers such as Mercdedes-BenzBMW, Land Rover, and Volvo," says Siddharth.

Additionally, many domestic players are focusing on the production of low-end vehicles fitted with sunroofs, as they cannot compete with the larger players in large-scale production capabilities due to inadequate expertise and finances. These players are trying to increase their product portfolio to increase the revenue they generate, to compete successfully with international original equipment manufacturers and provide parts for their premium segment cars.

